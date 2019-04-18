Street Style: St. Jude Red Carpet for Hope Teen Gala

Hala Omar

50, Homemaker

What are you wearing?

Parka Black Label silk ruffle dress, faux fur shoulder wrap, my daughter’s prom earrings, a clutch, and Steve Madden Junior heels.

Describe your style:

Classic with a modern edge and a hint of glamour.

One thing in your closet you couldn’t live without:

A classic clutch.

Richard Leguil

27, Promotions Director at K102

What are you wearing?

Hugo Boss jacket, Mark Anthony vest, Apt. 9 shirt, and a St. Jude pin.

Describe your style:

A classic ’50s and ’60s vibe.

Where do you get style inspiration?

My dad. He was a salesman and always wore suits so I inherited that from him.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

Henley shirts, love them to death.

Michael Francis

57, Marketing

What are you wearing?

A full Isaia suit, Gucci loafers, Tom Ford glasses, and a vintage JB Hudson brooch.

Describe your style:

Classic Italian tailoring.

Where do you get style inspiration?

Being in the business you pick up a few things.

One thing in your closet you couldn’t live without:

A lint roller.

Mathew Swenson

38, Creative Director

What are you wearing?

My entire suit is Raf Simmons’ last collection for Calvin Klein, and a custom pair of white Converse.

Describe your style:

Laissez-faire élégante.

Where do you get style inspiration?

The three R’s: Rick Owens, Rei Kawakubo, Raf Simmons.

One thing in your closet you couldn’t live without:

My hooded military jacket.