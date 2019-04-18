Street Style: St. Jude Red Carpet for Hope Teen Gala
Folks got fancy for a good cause last weekend.
Hala Omar
50, Homemaker
What are you wearing?
Parka Black Label silk ruffle dress, faux fur shoulder wrap, my daughter’s prom earrings, a clutch, and Steve Madden Junior heels.
Describe your style:
Classic with a modern edge and a hint of glamour.
One thing in your closet you couldn’t live without:
A classic clutch.
Richard Leguil
27, Promotions Director at K102
What are you wearing?
Hugo Boss jacket, Mark Anthony vest, Apt. 9 shirt, and a St. Jude pin.
Describe your style:
A classic ’50s and ’60s vibe.
Where do you get style inspiration?
My dad. He was a salesman and always wore suits so I inherited that from him.
One thing in your closet you can’t live without:
Henley shirts, love them to death.
Michael Francis
57, Marketing
What are you wearing?
A full Isaia suit, Gucci loafers, Tom Ford glasses, and a vintage JB Hudson brooch.
Describe your style:
Classic Italian tailoring.
Where do you get style inspiration?
Being in the business you pick up a few things.
One thing in your closet you couldn’t live without:
A lint roller.
Mathew Swenson
38, Creative Director
What are you wearing?
My entire suit is Raf Simmons’ last collection for Calvin Klein, and a custom pair of white Converse.
Describe your style:
Laissez-faire élégante.
Where do you get style inspiration?
The three R’s: Rick Owens, Rei Kawakubo, Raf Simmons.
One thing in your closet you couldn’t live without:
My hooded military jacket.