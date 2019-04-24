Street Style: Spotlight on Twin Cities Boutiques

Cooper Eddy

23, Professional Kendama player and videographer

What are you wearing?

Vintage fleece, Mc2 T-shirt, Yeezy 700s, Italian horn family heirloom chain, a Sweets Kendama with a handmade strap by me.

Describe your style:

Early 2000s vibes with a contemporary touch.

What had the largest influence on your style?

The ’90s and early 2000s.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

A hoodie.

What is the “grail” piece of your closet?

My Kidsuper Studios striped suit pants.

Ben

25, Founder and Co-owner of Piff

What are you wearing?

Rare panther hoodie, Noah black pocket tee, Levi’s denim, Piff Chinatown Market Converse.

Describe your style:

Low-key cut-and-sew essentials that are well crafted.

What had the largest influence on your style?

My dad and brother, who had a modest style with a focus on quality and early Nigo.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

A nice hooded sweatshirt.

What is the “grail” piece of your closet?

Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 2.0

Danny Ericson

24, retail manager

What are you wearing?

Palace bomber jacket, Supreme KRS-One T-shirt, Off-White Converse.

Describe your style:

Efficient and put-together. I dress for the situation.

What had the largest influence on your style?

Skate culture; I grew up skating and the aesthetic stayed with me.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

Tall socks; I can’t rock with ankles showing.

What is the “grail” piece of your closet?

The original Supreme North Face Denali fleece from 2006.

Bill Crubaugh

38, Co-owner of Piff

What are you wearing?

Vintage Bape T-shirt, Bape and Stussy collab hat, The Hundreds denim, Nike Blazer Off-White.

Describe your style:

Cozy casual with a streetwear influence.

What had the largest influence on your style?

My childhood, everything in the ’90s I wanted as a kid but never had.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

Vintage Nike “swishy” track pants.

What is the “grail” piece of your closet?

My original 1985 Jordan 1 “Bred.”