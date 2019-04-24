Street Style: Spotlight on Twin Cities Boutiques
Skaters and sneaker enthusiasts showed up at this event highlighting local fashion.
Cooper Eddy
23, Professional Kendama player and videographer
What are you wearing?
Vintage fleece, Mc2 T-shirt, Yeezy 700s, Italian horn family heirloom chain, a Sweets Kendama with a handmade strap by me.
Describe your style:
Early 2000s vibes with a contemporary touch.
What had the largest influence on your style?
The ’90s and early 2000s.
One thing in your closet you can’t live without:
A hoodie.
What is the “grail” piece of your closet?
My Kidsuper Studios striped suit pants.
Ben
25, Founder and Co-owner of Piff
What are you wearing?
Rare panther hoodie, Noah black pocket tee, Levi’s denim, Piff Chinatown Market Converse.
Describe your style:
Low-key cut-and-sew essentials that are well crafted.
What had the largest influence on your style?
My dad and brother, who had a modest style with a focus on quality and early Nigo.
One thing in your closet you can’t live without:
A nice hooded sweatshirt.
What is the “grail” piece of your closet?
Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard 2.0
Danny Ericson
24, retail manager
What are you wearing?
Palace bomber jacket, Supreme KRS-One T-shirt, Off-White Converse.
Describe your style:
Efficient and put-together. I dress for the situation.
What had the largest influence on your style?
Skate culture; I grew up skating and the aesthetic stayed with me.
One thing in your closet you can’t live without:
Tall socks; I can’t rock with ankles showing.
What is the “grail” piece of your closet?
The original Supreme North Face Denali fleece from 2006.
Bill Crubaugh
38, Co-owner of Piff
What are you wearing?
Vintage Bape T-shirt, Bape and Stussy collab hat, The Hundreds denim, Nike Blazer Off-White.
Describe your style:
Cozy casual with a streetwear influence.
What had the largest influence on your style?
My childhood, everything in the ’90s I wanted as a kid but never had.
One thing in your closet you can’t live without:
Vintage Nike “swishy” track pants.
What is the “grail” piece of your closet?
My original 1985 Jordan 1 “Bred.”