Street Style: Showing skin at Eat Street Festival
The Inaugural Eat Street Festival on September 15 was blessed by the warm weather gods.
In turn, we were treated to one last weekend of hot temps and even hotter outfits.
Chelsea Johnson
26, Nurse
What are you wearing?
Dress from Ragstock, bag purchased in Bali, shoes from Target.
Describe your style:
Cute but comfortable.
Where do you get style inspiration?
Instagram, Lulus.
Favorite purchase this year:
Probably this bag.
One thing in your closet you can’t live without:
Leggings.
Asha Omar
25, Grad student
What are you wearing?
Thrifted skirt and bamboo purse, Steve Madden shoes, necklace from my dad.
Describe your style:
Comfy and chic.
Current style crush:
Zoë Kravitz.
Favorite purchase this year:
Zara baby-blue heels from a thrift store.
One thing in your closet you can’t live without:
My headscarves on days that I don’t want to do my hair.
Bo Davis
27, Insurance advocate
What are you wearing?
Forever 21 overall jumpsuit, hat and bandeau top from Ragstock, H&M bag, shoes from Target.
Describe your style:
Simple and comfy. I like dark colors and I like to keep it flowy.
Current style crush:
Mimi Giek.
Favorite purchase this year:
A brown Banana Republic trench coat from Savers on Lake Street.
Nia Madison
20, works at Pier One Imports
What are you wearing?
My whole outfit is from Forever 21, bracelet from New York, bag from Hmong Village.
Describe your style:
Vintage, urban streetwear, less is more, mixing fabrics and textiles.
Current style crush?
Kehlani.
Favorite purchase this year?
An African head wrap I bought in Brooklyn.
One thing in your closet you can’t live without?
My H&M blue puffy coat.