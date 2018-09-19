Street Style: Showing skin at Eat Street Festival

In turn, we were treated to one last weekend of hot temps and even hotter outfits.

Chelsea Johnson Amy Gee

Chelsea Johnson

26, Nurse

What are you wearing?

Dress from Ragstock, bag purchased in Bali, shoes from Target.

Describe your style:

Cute but comfortable.

Where do you get style inspiration?

Instagram, Lulus.

Favorite purchase this year:

Probably this bag.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

Leggings.

Asha Omar Amy Gee

Asha Omar

25, Grad student

What are you wearing?

Thrifted skirt and bamboo purse, Steve Madden shoes, necklace from my dad.

Describe your style:

Comfy and chic.

Current style crush:

Zoë Kravitz.

Favorite purchase this year:

Zara baby-blue heels from a thrift store.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

My headscarves on days that I don’t want to do my hair.

Bo Davis Amy Gee

Bo Davis

27, Insurance advocate

What are you wearing?

Forever 21 overall jumpsuit, hat and bandeau top from Ragstock, H&M bag, shoes from Target.

Describe your style:

Simple and comfy. I like dark colors and I like to keep it flowy.

Current style crush:

Mimi Giek.

Favorite purchase this year:

A brown Banana Republic trench coat from Savers on Lake Street.

Nia Madison Amy Gee

Nia Madison

20, works at Pier One Imports

What are you wearing?

My whole outfit is from Forever 21, bracelet from New York, bag from Hmong Village.

Describe your style:

Vintage, urban streetwear, less is more, mixing fabrics and textiles.

Current style crush?

Kehlani.

Favorite purchase this year?

An African head wrap I bought in Brooklyn.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without?

My H&M blue puffy coat.