On October 26, local leatherworks company, Strey Designs held a grand opening for its store in the megamall. We popped in to see the goods and check out some of the smartly dressed shoppers.

Pierre ware

Saba Andualem

26, bartender, program manager, and art show curator/model

What are you wearing?

Top from Buffalo Exchange (my sis spotted it!) and high-rise mom denim from Urban Outfitters.

What’s the most prominent color in your wardrobe?

Pastel purple.

Vintage or new?

I’m super into putting outfits together that incorporate some vintage with some new. I’m so lucky and get to take photos with the dope women who run Dearheart Vintage. They’ve brought some amazing vintage clothing into my life.

Isabel Korab

24, assistant at Strey Designs

What are you wearing?

Black Sparkle & Fade jumpsuit from a re-sale shop, ankle boots found at Goodwill. Vintage printed bandana from my mom.

What is the most prominent color in your wardrobe?

Black or patterns. A vintage, over-the-top print that’s so ugly it’s cute is golden to me.

Vintage or new?

I always shop used or vintage. Sustainability is something that I have committed to. If I am buying something new, which is very rare, I do research on the company to make sure it is locally produced, ethically made, fair-pay certified, or sustainably sourced.

Bethy Hendrickson

25, assistant at Strey Designs

What are you wearing?

Urban Outfitters, Circus, Topshop, and thrift. And my new Strey bag.

What’s the most prominent color in your wardrobe?

Probably yellow right now, but it always changes. I love patterns and fun pants.

Vintage or new?

I love seeing what is in fashion and going to find a similar, cheaper item at the thrift shop. I’m from England and we don’t have thrift shops so I’m still always so excited to shop them! Getting a pair of Doc Martens for $2.50 has been my best find.

Melissa Holewa

27, Blogger

What are you wearing?

Calvin Klein jacket, sweater from Statement Boutique (a local shop), Banana Republic jeans, Halogen ankle boots.

Describe your style:

Depending on my mood and the occasion: art gallery curator, hippie sophisticate, girly girl, Jessica Rabbit, edgy woman.

What’s the most prominent color in your wardrobe?

Black and white. Always in style.

Vintage or new?

Both, though I tend toward vintage. It’s more likely to be one-of-a-kind.