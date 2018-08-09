Street Style: Scoping out hot looks at the Uptown Art Fair

Pierre Ware

Shola Shodipo

25, stylist

What are you wearing?

My slip dress is by Frame, bag by Alexander Wang.

Describe your style:

My style is quite relaxed, androgynous, bold, textured, and high fashion.

What fall fashion trend are you looking forward to most?

I am looking forward to multi-layered looks. I have purchased a couple oversize statement jackets that I can’t wait to wear.

Andrea Liceth Ramirez Florez

29, Teacher’s assistant

What are you wearing?

I am wearing a romper from Forever 21 and I got my shoes at DSW.

What fall fashion trend are you looking forward to most?

Leather skirts with long velvet boots and a mock turtle velvet blouse.

Katherine Perrier

17, Co-op employee

What are you wearing?

AE jeans, my boyfriend’s shirt from Pac Sun, and Nike silver bullets.

Describe your style:

My style varies. I love men’s clothing but I also love fun and feminine clothing. It’s really whatever I see and like!

What fall fashion trend are you looking forward to most?

I love Minnesota falls; we’re incredibly blessed. I look forward mostly to fun sweaters and being able to wear hats again.

Phonsuda Chanthavisouk

20, Student

What are you wearing?

White off-the-shoulder crop top and jean shorts from a flea market in Thailand. Platform leather sandals bought off the streets of Spain.

Describe your style:

Simple and comfortable, but still put together. Mix of Asian street style and American/European street.

What fall fashion trend are you looking forward to most?

Sweaters paired with baggy mom jeans and some Docs. Fall is definitely my favorite season, and it has the best fashion.