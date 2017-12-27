Street Style: Saying 'Hello Winter' at Mia

Isabel Fajardo

24, Marketing coordinator

What are you wearing?

Zara top, Uniqlo pants, Nike shoes.

Describe your style:

Comfortable, straightforward, ready-to-wear.

Favorite item in your wardrobe?

An oversized blue sweater.

Trend you’re looking forward to in 2018:

Slip dresses.

Marquita Ryan

44, Manager at Hennepin County

What are you wearing?

L.A.M.B. clutch, 3.1 Phillip Lim shoes, Banana Republic leather pants, Free People jacket, GAP shirt.

Describe your style:

Sophisticated, simple, defiant, and unique. I like to stretch my boundaries.

Favorite item in your wardrobe?

Lipstick. Always have a bold lip.

Trend you’re looking forward to in 2018:

More florals.

Carolin Stueer

25, Student

What are you wearing?

Adidas shoes, vintage coat from Berlin, hat from Urban Outfitters, vintage dress from Chile, friend’s scarf.

Describe your style:

Casual with a twist.

Favorite item in your wardrobe?

This jacket.

Trend you’re looking forward to in 2018:

Bootcut jeans.

Allie Dulles

23, Outdoor and indoor educator

What are you wearing?

Overalls from Ragstock, H&M turtleneck, earrings from my mom’s best friend’s collection.

Describe your style:

Mom-chic, camp cute, comfortable.

Favorite item in your wardrobe?

A ring that is a naked body that wraps around my finger.

Trend you’re looking forward to in 2018:

I hope that it becomes fashionable for white people to think harder to not appropriate other cultures in our fashion.