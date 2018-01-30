Street Style: 'RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3' premiere at the Saloon
Not one of these fashionable folks was asked to "sashay away" at the RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 premiere at the Saloon on January 25.
Seth Loeffler-Kemp
23, Student at Macalester, community organizer with Outfront Minnesota
What are you wearing?
Coat from Everyday People, Topman sweater and shoes, Wings + Horns pants.
Describe your style:
Layered textures and styles.
Favorite places to shop?
Topman, Askov Finlayson, BlackBlue, Norse Projects.
If you could raid anyone’s closet, whose would it be?
Milk from RuPaul’s Drag Race.
Ashley Commodore
30, Singer
What are you wearing?
Fenty Puma top and pants, Aldo shoes.
Describe your style:
Funky but comfy, street glamour.
Favorite places to shop?
Forever 21 and Aldo.
If you could raid anyone’s closet, whose would it be?
Kylie Jenner.
Emily Mendoza
26, Server at Firelake
What are you wearing?
Vintage fox fur and wool coat from an estate sale, Guess bag, H&M T-shirt dress.
Describe your style:
Androgynous rock chic.
Favorite places to shop?
Guess, Buffalo Exchange, Express.
If you could raid anyone’s closet, whose would it be?
Zoë Kravitz.
Raul Osorio
33, Accounting, menswear designer
What are you wearing?
Zara jacket, Topman jeans, H&M hoodie, Bluprint boots.
Describe your style:
Comfortable, androgynous, dark.
Favorite places to shop?
Topman, Nordstrom Rack, Bluprint. You can have style on a budget.
If you could raid anyone’s closet, whose would it be?
Mitch Grassi.
