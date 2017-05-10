Street Style: Runway-worthy looks at Envision's Fashion Week MN show



Amanda Arends

28, Relationship Manager for intellicents, inc, HER Minneapolis City Lead, freelance stylist

What are you wearing?

Jumper from Anthropologie, J.Crew blazer, Ralph Lauren shoes, Stetson hat.

Describe your style:

Tomgirl Femme and Ralph Lauren with an edge.

Who are your favorite local designers?

Kindred Folk, Hardt Jewelry, Raul Osorio.

Are you a brick-and-mortar or online shopper?

Brick-and-mortar. I love the experience of physically stepping into a store and getting to put all my senses to use.



Sadek Tahirou

26, Information Security Analyst

What are you wearing?

Boss Club & Nifomnic jacket, Hawkins & Shepherd shirt, tie and pocket square from The Tie Bar, R-TROSS pants, Steve Madden shoes.

Describe your style:

My style is internationally, eclectically inspired.

Who are your favorite local designer:

I don’t have one at the moment, but I will be open to any designer that blends with my style.

Are you a brick-and-mortar or online shopper?

I am an online shopper.



Katie Graham

31, Sr. User Experience Designer

What are you wearing?

Express top, Weekend Max Mara pants, Madison Harding platforms, Kate Spade purse.

Describe your style:

Edgy glam.

Who is your favorite local designer?

Handley Elizabeth Woodall, love her line Hiccup by Handley.

Are you a brick-and-mortar or online shopper?

I am definitely a brick-and-mortar shopper. I always try to shop local when I can.



Lidiya Alem

28, Social Worker

What are you wearing?

Missguided top and pants, H&M wool coat, Jeffrey Campbell platforms.

Describe your style:

I would describe my style as edgy chic with a little grunge.

Who is your favorite local designer?

Saint Ola.

Are you a brick-and-mortar or online shopper?

Definitely an avid online shopper. All items I am wearing, except the coat, were purchased online.