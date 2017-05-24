

Taylor Hage

27, social services, blogger

What are you wearing?

Top and pants from Zara, Jeffrey Campbell loafers, Gucci crossbody bag.

Describe your style:

Chic street style.



Tips on keeping ruffles from looking too over-the-top?

When wearing ruffles, it is important to remember to keep the rest of your look simple. You want your ruffles to shine!

What other trends are you noticing for summer?

This summer it is all about the stripes! Also, a lot of asymmetrical tops and skirts.



Jummy Thomas

26, data analyst, fashion designer

What are you wearing?

Vest suit designed by me for Saint Ola SS17 collection, ruffle sleeve top from Zara.

Describe your style:

Modern vintage, effortlessly chic, and feminine.

Tips on keeping ruffles from looking too over-the-top?

Pair the ruffle clothing with a fitted piece or define your waistline with a belt.

What other trends are you noticing for summer?

Prints and bell bottom pants.



Dre Demry

28, hairstylist

What are you wearing?

Borrowed cargo vest, ruffled top from Meeps Vintage in DC, jeans from B-Resale, boots from Urban Outfitters.

Describe your style:

My style is a constant evolution, I can reinvent myself with every outfit!

Tips on keeping ruffles from looking too over-the-top?

Ruffles are big and loud, so balance them with your favorite basics.

What other trends are you noticing for summer?

It's all about androgynous vibes. I'm incorporating very feminine pieces with my favorite boyfriend jeans, or cargo pants. Think '90s Aaliyah.





Zoe Henson

22, student

What are you wearing?

Zara shoes and top, Cheap Monday jeans, Chloe bag, B Low the Belt belt.

Describe your style:

Fun and always changing. My wallet has a hard time keeping up with it.

Tips on keeping ruffles from looking too over-the-top?

There’s no such thing as over-the-top!

What other trends are you noticing for summer?

Mixing bold patterns.