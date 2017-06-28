Street Style: Rocking summertime casual at Can Can Wonderland

Yayra Yasmin

16, student

What are you wearing?

Zara premium hem distressed jeans from Buffalo Exchange, shoes also from Buffalo Exchange.

Describe your style:

Fashionable nerd.

Best style-watching in the Twin Cities?

Soundset.

What’s your favorite decade for style?

Definitely the ’90s. That decade has very much inspired my own style.

Wesley Whitfield

21, student, hospital nutrition aide

What are you wearing?

Traditional Indian Kurta, linen pants, Judaica Israel sandals.

Describe your style:

Summer look with a Mediterranean twist.

What in art, music, or fashion needs celebrating right now?

Art, music, and fashion needs: diversity, exploration, and taking risks.

What’s your favorite decade for style?

1980s.

Johnnay Leenay

24, Diversity in the Arts Curatorial Fellow

What are you wearing?

Jumper from Buffalo Exchange, Steve Madden platforms from B. Resale, and an over-the-top drink that looks (and smells) like a carrot.

Describe your style:

On-the-go granny who was once an art teacher.

Best style-watching in the Twin Cities?

B. Resale, Soul Friday, and simply walking down Lake Street.

Valentino Emwin

25, model, visual and style curator

What are you wearing?

Vintage Gucci tee, Tommy Hilfiger cropped pants, Gucci Ace low tops, Versace rings.

Describe your style:

I tend to describe my style as ‘comfort and vibe’ because I hate categorizing my style. I strongly believe style should be about comfort.

What in art, music, or fashion needs celebrating right now?

Authenticity and individuality.

What’s your favorite decade for style?

’70s and ’80s because people were more free and didn’t follow the norm on expression.