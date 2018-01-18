Street Style: Rockin' 'Blue Jeans' at a Lana Del Rey afterparty

Hannah Davis

23, customer Service Professional

What are you wearing?

Michael Kors sweater, Lucky Brand jeans, Michael Kors boots.

Describe your style:

I like being able to wear pieces that easily transition me from work to happy hour.

Favorite stylish musician?

Demi Lovato.

Tips for staying warm when going out on weekends?

Layers!

Lyndora Turner

20, performing artist and singer

What are you wearing?

Tank and puffer jacket from Forever21, Levi’s jeans, and Ugg boots.

Describe your style:

Pinterest NY street style, very ’90s-inspired. I care way more about patterns and textures than brands and price tags.

Favorite stylish musician:

Rihanna, hands down.

Tips for staying warm when going out on weekends?

Crisp white or brightly patterned socks go great with chunky platform heels.

Kevin Portillo

21, sales advisor at H&M

What are you wearing?

H&M long sleeve T-shirt, Levi’s sherpa trucker jacket, Levi’s jeans, Comme Des Garcons PLAY x Converse Chuck Taylor sneaker.

Describe your style:

Vintage streetwear.

Favorite stylish musician?

Pharrell Williams.

Tips for staying warm when going out on weekends?

Dress in layers.

Danielle Fischbach

29, household manager

What are you wearing?

Dress from Charlotte Russe, bra from Victoria’s Secret, earrings by AGACI, heels from Express.

Describe your style:

Chic, sexy, and sophisticated.

Favorite stylish musician?

Beyoncé.

Tips for staying warm when going out on weekends?

Wear high boots, a dress with sleeves, or a long jacket. There’s coat check for a reason!