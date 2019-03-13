Street Style: Robyn Afterparty with Detox

Jungle Bunny

27, works for Amazon

What are you wearing?

Top from Buffalo Exchange, H&M shorts, everything else from Amazon.

Describe your style:

Black, head-turning, Naomi Campbell, unpadded, and untucked.

Where do you get style inspiration?

From the scene kids I grew up with in Utah, Vivienne Westwood, Copenhagen Fashion Week, and a little bit of Rihanna.

If you could inherit anyone’s closet, whose would it be?

Susanne Bartsch.

Anu Sam

24, Operations manager

What are you wearing?

Sequin jumpsuit from Urban Outfitters, Nike Air Max shoes, fanny pack from ASOS.

Describe your style:

Eclectic and not serious.

Where do you get style inspiration?

Queer culture and divas of decades past.

Your favorite purchase within the last year:

A gold jumpsuit from Fashion Nova.

Zeb Carlson

39, Marketing strategist

What are you wearing?

American Eagle jeans, ASOS top and bracelets, jacket from Target, Amali shoes from Amazon.

Describe your style:

30 percent too much.

Where do you get style inspiration?

Film and music.

Your favorite purchase within the last year:

A koi fish satin suit that I’m wearing to a wedding this summer. I call it gay camo.

Hannah Burchill

32, Public information officer

What are you wearing?

Allbirds shoes, Boden pants, Monogram T-shirt, hair pomade from boyfriend.

Describe your style:

Northwoods casual plus city corporate.

Where do you get style inspiration?

Harry Styles. End of story.

If you could inherit anyone’s closet, whose would it be?

Hilary Duff, specifically on the set of Younger.