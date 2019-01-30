With dangerously low temperatures and windchill, we're more concerned about keeping our fingers and toes than our stylish looks. But remember just a week ago, when things weren't so dire? When we could still consider the best combination of fabrics and colors and prints and not just how many layers would fit under our coats? We're taking you back to those days -- specifically, January 26, at the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory's Winter Carnival Orchid Show at Como Park.

Courtney Kennedy

19, hairstylist

What are you wearing?

Forever 21 red bodysuit and pants, Pretty Little Thing alligator-print boots, Forever 21 rings, and a Coach bag.

Describe your style:

Trendy chic; outside of the box without trying too much.

What piece of style advice could you share?

Don’t worry too much about the brands. How you style an outfit is what makes it.

What orchid or other flower best represents your style?

Isn’t it obvious? A rose.

Chad Green

26, digital marketing coordinator

What are you wearing?

Supreme five-panel hat, hoop earrings, Ralph Lauren vest, Vans crewneck, Ralph Lauren button-up, skate-cropped chinos, old-school Vans, classic digital Casio.

Describe your style:

Skater gentleman street style.

What orchid or other flower best represents your style?

Fuchsia Voodoo. It’s versatile in style, subtle in detail.

What is your thought process for choosing an outfit in the morning?

Music sets the tone in the morning process, so ’fits come together through mood.

Amelia Hein

21, interior design assistant

What are you wearing?

My mother’s pink pea coat, Forever 21 dress, Fashinova snake-print boots, Misguided earrings.

Describe your style:

Statement pieces that are colorful and unique.

What piece of style advice could you share?

There is no such thing as being overdressed.

Who are your style icons?

The Kardashian sisters. They are such trendsetters.

Karmel Sabri

23, artist and event planner

What are you wearing?

Theory turtleneck, blue puffer jacket, sweatpants my stepmom got me from Opitz, Patagonia fanny pack, fur gloves, Nike Air Max 97, three gold chains, and pearl earrings.

Describe your style:

Cozy, eclectic, gold, street, layered.

What is your style goal for this year?

Get better at selling my clothes and up my shoe game.

What orchid or other flower best represents your style?

It’s not a flower or orchid but olive trees; everything they produce is good.