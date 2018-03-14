Street Style: Red carpet looks at the Aegis Oscar party at Hotel Ivy

Others of us got dressed to the nines and headed to the Aegis Oscar party at Hotel Ivy on March 4. Those fabulous folks are the ones we captured for this week's Street Style. (Apologies to couch couture.)

Ellen Lawson

Kristy Blakley

34, Sales

What are you wearing?

Express dress, By Far boots, and Sophie Hulme purse.

Describe your style:

Something unexpected, playful, and feminine. I tend to mix and match vintage with new stuff.

Are you more comfortable dressing for day or evening?

I guess I would have to say evening. I like any excuse to dress up!

Ellen Lawson

Audra Clark

21, student

What are you wearing?

Dress by Free People, Nine West pumps, clutch from Anthropologie.

Are you more comfortable dressing for day or evening?

As much as I love dressing up, I dress for comfort in everyday athleisure wear. My go-to outfit is my lululemon leggings, favorite Adidas tennis shoes, and comfy cropped sweater.

What’s your favorite movie for its style/fashion?

The Great Gatsby because of the glamour and feminine aesthetic.

Ellen Lawson

Maya Marchelle

30, Social worker/ Writer

What are you wearing?

Topshop dress from Nordstrom, Gucci GG Marmont purse, Vans.

Describe your style:

Urban trendy.

Are you more comfortable dressing for day or evening?

I wear whatever, whenever—day or evening.

What’s your favorite movie for its style/fashion?

The Great Gatsby and, more recently, Black Panther.

Ellen Lawson

Meg Clark

21, student

What are you wearing?

Bardot dress from Nordstrom, Christian Sirano heels, earrings from Anthropologie.

Describe your style:

I am more comfortable dressing for everyday, being a student. My everyday look is a pair of distressed denim, Steve Madden Ecentrcq slip-ons, and either a cropped chenille sweater or soft graphic tee.

What’s your favorite movie for its style/fashion?

The Sex and the City movie. Its statement pieces and vintage feminine influences are totally up my alley. Carrie Bradshaw is an icon!