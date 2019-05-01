Street Style: Public Functionary's moving party

Amy Gee

Art lovers showed up for Public Functionary's last party in its current space.

Yaz Lo Amy Gee

Yaz Lo

28, Creative director at Filigree Jewelers

What are you wearing?

Pendleton jacket from an antique store, Express tank, jeans from Kohl’s, thrifted belt, shoes from Amazon.

Describe your style:

Mixing of two worlds—I like to pair vintage with modern pieces.

Favorite places to shop in the Twin Cities:

Statement Boutique, Lululemon for athleisure, basics from Target.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

My black turtleneck.

Radio Ahlee Amy Gee

Radio Ahlee

23, Progress energy

What are you wearing?

Vest and hat from Savers, QT shirt, shorts from my mom, Power Rangers morpher from a local nerd, shoes from a friend.

Describe your style:

My style is a feeling, and that is all!

Favorite places to shop in the Twin Cities:

B. Resale, any thrift stores.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

My cane.

Tommy Coughlin Amy Gee

Tommy Coughlin

25, Educator, musician

What are you wearing?

Vintage New Orleans jazz shirt from Urban Jungle, Alltimers hat, Palace side bag, Quiet Life shorts, Adidas slip-ons.

Describe your style:

Vintage, colorful, streetwear, flamboyant.

Favorite places to shop in the Twin Cities:

Urban Jungle, Mall of St. Paul.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

Definitely my disco glasses.

Denaisha Motley Amy Gee

Denaisha Motley

20, Educator

What are you wearing?

Everything I have on except for my shoes is thrifted.

Describe your style:

Colorful ghost.

Favorite places to shop in the Twin Cities:

Savers on Lake Street.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

My black boots.