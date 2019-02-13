comScore
Street Style: Pre-Valentine's Dance Party at Muse Event Center

Wednesday, February 13, 2019 by Amy Gee in Arts & Leisure
Amy Gee

Amy Gee

Who's your style crush?

For Valentine's Day, we asked the attendees of the Lovers & Friends Pre-Valentine's Dance Party at Muse to tell us which fashion icons deserve the heart eyes emoji.

Sernicia Lewis
 45, Barber

What are you wearing?
Nine West boots, vintage jeans, A.W.A.K.E. jacket, GoJane shirt, BCBG belt, AKIRA earrings.

Describe your style:
I just go with the flow.

Current style crush:
@kahlanabarfield on Instagram.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:
Alexander Wang boots.

Neeka Jackson
29, DJ

What are you wearing?
Jacket and shirt from Bar III, Forever 21 pants, Comme des Garcons x Nike shoes, Nike sports bra, glasses from Tilly’s.

Describe your style:
Comfort, ghetto chic, street chic.

Current style crush:
Krystle Kastlez.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:
My black biker jacket.

Jean Pierre Gaston
28, Homemaker

What are you wearing?
Givenchy shoes, Chanel bag, Dsquared2 blazer.

Describe your style:
Fun, outgoing, energetic, ghetto chic.

Current style crush:
Me.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:
My Birkin.

Ashe Jaafaru
25, Activist, artist

What are you wearing?
Dress from $10 Rack, thrifted fur coat, H&M hat, Public Desire shoes, necklace from Macy’s.

Describe your style:
Pop out.

Current style crushes:
Rico Nasty, my younger sister, Lupita Nyong’o.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:
My black bodysuit.

