Street Style: Power Dressing at Anelace Coffee

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 by Pierre Ware in Arts & Leisure
Pierre Ware

Mark Khan

20, Designer, Photographer, and Stylist

What are you wearing?
Zara T-shirt, utility vest from Grailed, Yeezy Calabasas joggers, and Air Force 1s.

Describe your style:
Very street but casual.

What’s your favorite part of your style?
The layers. I love wearing coats and jackets; fall is my favorite season.

How do you put a look/outfit together?
I don’t put too much thought into it, I just wear what I like and it usually goes well.

David Maxwell

25, artist

What are you wearing?
YSL, Dr. Martens, La Cleanic.

Describe your style:
Minimalistic.

What is your favorite part of your style?
Its minimal amount of color schemes, and that it’s comfortable and adaptable to various occasions.

Therese Harrah

26, Artist & Designer

What are you wearing?
A vintage suit from Lula in St. Paul, chains, and my blue Dr. Martens.

Describe your style:
My style is the manifestation of my
energy that day.

What is your favorite part of your style?
My favorite part of my style is the support and love it gets from my friends and family.

How do you put a look/outfit together?
By waking up with a vision for who I want to be.

Taoheed Adebayo

20, Model

What are you wearing?
Topman pants, Forever 21 Shirt, Zara mini cross-body bag, thrift store necklace, and Nike Undefeated 97.

Describe your style:
I don’t dress to impress; I dress with a mindset of “Look good, feel good.”

What is your favorite part of your style?
My favorite part of my style is that it comes with a risk.

How do you put a look/outfit together?
I’ll be at home styling myself in front of a mirror just to see what I can put together.

