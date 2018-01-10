Street Style: Plenty of formal flair at St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter's Inaugural Ball

Amy Gee

Merce Tyler

32, Customer service lead specialist

What are you wearing?

Dress from Stixx in the City, coat from Nordstrom Rack, Steve Madden shoes.

Describe your style:

My style derives from energy.

What’s your New Year’s style resolution?

Let’s get fine. Let’s slay and be fine and flirty after 30.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without?

A denim jacket.

Anika Bowie

25, Juvenile justice transition coordinator, Criminal Co-chair for Minneapolis NAACP

What are you wearing?

Dress from Macy’s, coat from Nordstrom.

Describe your style:

Glamorous, classy, sophisticated, royalty, Nubian. My style is my therapy. I dress to look good and feel good.

What’s your New Year’s style resolution?

Simple.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without?

A smile.

Jessica Franklin

30, Marketing manager

What are you wearing?

ASOS dress, shoes from DSW.

Describe your style:

Classic chic, but I like to stay on trend.

What’s your New Year’s style resolution?

To make more bold moves and take more risks.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without?

I love turtlenecks.

Ashley Davis

32, Office administrator

What are you wearing?

Nasty Gal top, pants from Primp, Nine West shoes.

Describe your style:

I like anything that makes me feel good. Sexy yet conservative.

What’s your New Year’s style resolution?

This year I’ll be spending more money on myself.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without?

My Frye bag.