But do they also know that Parc has been a local style mainstay for a full decade?

We went to the Minneapolis boutique's 10th birthday party to celebrate their success and scope out the best dressed attendees.

Amy Gee

Sami Weaver

24, Fashion blogger, stylist

What are you wearing?

Shorts from Revolve, Daily Ritual tank, vintage Christopher & Banks top, Zara shoes, Velé purse, & Other Stories sunglasses, Mikaela Lyons necklace, Skagen watch.

Describe your style:

Vintage chic.

What’s your go-to spring outfit?

Simple tee, high-waisted trousers, slip-on mules, simple layered jewelry.

Favorite thing in your closet right now:

My yellow Outdoor Voices set! It’s the comfiest thing!

Amy Gee

Monica Friese

21, Freelance Artist

What are you wearing?

Paloma Wool top (found at Parc), Zara jeans, and Intentionally Blank mules.

Describe your style:

European street style. Casual but still put-together and intentional.

What’s your go-to spring outfit?

Some denim, a tee, and mules or sandals.

Favorite thing in your closet right now:

Probably a pair of high-waisted Ajaie Alaie pants with bit of a crop. They’re the perfect spring wash, and fit like a glove.

Amy Gee

Belinda Lee

39, Doctor

What are you wearing?

Zara top, Madewell skirt, Birkenstocks, Elizabeth & James bag.

Describe your style:

Comfy, minimal, modern.

What’s your go-to spring outfit?

Anything white, like a white jumpsuit.

Favorite thing in your closet right now:

My vintage jean jacket.

Amy Gee

Kay Ferrell

27, Social Worker

What are you wearing?

Madewell tank, Levi’s Wedgie jean, Banana Republic sandals, Baggu circle bag.

Describe your style:

Simple, comfortable, casual.

What’s your go-to spring outfit?

Culottes and a tee, with a gold hoop earring.

Favorite thing in your closet right now:

A soft green wrap top from Hackwith Design.