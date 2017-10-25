Street Style: Outfit inspiration from the 'Party with Proper' boutique birthday bash

Amy Gee

Brooke Innes

19, Student

What are you wearing?

Jumper, earrings, and shoes from Proper, Madewell sweater.

Describe your style:

Easy and comfortable yet trendy.

Fall trend you’re excited for?

Cashmere hats with poms, fuzzy mittens, and scarves.

What’s one thing in your closet you can’t live without?

The jumper I’m wearing.

Amy Gee

Eleanor Rose

19, Student

What are you wearing?

Thrifted sweater from Savers, corduroy pants from Urban Outfitters, Warby Parker glasses, bag from Amazon.

Describe your style:

Shabby chic and liberal arts student.

Fall trend you’re excited for?

Big sweaters with striped turtlenecks and boots.

What’s one thing in your closet you can’t live without?

My Blundstone boots.

Amy Gee

Martha Baker

22, Sales associate at Proper

What are you wearing?

Dress and earrings from Proper, Madewell boots, fishnet socks from DSW.

Describe your style:

Casual chic.

Fall trend you’re excited for?

Thigh-high boots and fishnets with jeans.

What’s one thing in your closet you can’t live without?

Ripped jeans.

Amy Gee

Mónica Nadal

26, Communications & engagement coordinator at Pollen Midwest

What are you wearing?

Old Navy jacket and leggings, Zara top, shoes from Proper, bag from Target, hat from World Market.

Describe your style:

Always on a budget. I pick colors based on my daily mood.

Fall trend you’re excited for?

Comfy sweaters.

What’s one thing in your closet you can’t live without?

My jean jacket.