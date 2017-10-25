City Pages

Street Style: Outfit inspiration from the 'Party with Proper' boutique birthday bash

Wednesday, October 25, 2017 by Amy Gee in Arts & Leisure
Amy Gee

Give props to good style: Minneapolis boutique, Proper, hosted a "Party with Proper" gathering on October 15, and it was the perfect chance to scope some fashionable folks of the Twin Cities. 

Brooke Innes
19, Student

What are you wearing?
Jumper, earrings, and shoes from Proper, Madewell sweater.

Describe your style:
Easy and comfortable yet trendy.

Fall trend you’re excited for?
Cashmere hats with poms, fuzzy mittens, and scarves.

What’s one thing in your closet you can’t live without?
The jumper I’m wearing.

Eleanor Rose
19, Student

What are you wearing?
Thrifted sweater from Savers, corduroy pants from Urban Outfitters, Warby Parker glasses, bag from Amazon.

Describe your style:
Shabby chic and liberal arts student.

Fall trend you’re excited for?
Big sweaters with striped turtlenecks and boots.

What’s one thing in your closet you can’t live without?
My Blundstone boots.

Martha Baker
22, Sales associate at Proper

What are you wearing?
Dress and earrings from Proper, Madewell boots, fishnet socks from DSW.

Describe your style:
Casual chic.

Fall trend you’re excited for?
Thigh-high boots and fishnets with jeans.

What’s one thing in your closet you can’t live without?
Ripped jeans.

Mónica Nadal
26, Communications & engagement coordinator at Pollen Midwest

What are you wearing?
Old Navy jacket and leggings, Zara top, shoes from Proper, bag from Target, hat from World Market.

Describe your style:
Always on a budget. I pick colors based on my daily mood.

Fall trend you’re excited for?
Comfy sweaters.

What’s one thing in your closet you can’t live without?
My jean jacket.

