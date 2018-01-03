Street Style: Oh, crop! Cropped pants are everywhere
Trend alert: Short pants are, ahem, cropping up everywhere.
Aimee Kriegl
28, Owner of AKCOLLECTIVE, a vintage showroom in Minneapolis
What are you wearing?
Spiewak coat, LINE turtleneck, Rachel Comey pants, VANS x FUCKING AWESOME sneakers, jewels from AKCOLLECTIVE.
Why do you like the cropped wide-leg pant?
They are comfortable and stylish. I like the way they enhance my style within a not-so-usual silhouette.
What trends do you hope will end along with 2017?
Honestly, the exaggerated bell sleeve. I’ve definitely dipped mine in ketchup.
Rachel Huyink
31, Supervisor at ZARA
What are you wearing?
Coat from Mango, button-up shirt from EXPRESS, pants and boots from ZARA, vintage bag, jewelry from various boutiques.
Why do you like the cropped wide-leg pant?
They’re comfortable, fun to style, and give off a ’70s vibe.
How do you style a cropped wide-leg pant?
I usually style it with a more fitted shirt to balance out how wide the pants are.
Emma Olson
30, founder & Co-Owner of Hazel & Rose
What are you wearing?
Esby Apparel jumpsuit, Reike Nen shoes, Myers Collective necklace, and Vere Verto bag, all from Hazel & Rose.
Why do you like the cropped wide-leg pant?
It’s so comfortable, and I can take off my shoes, and not worry about the bottom of the pant leg dragging on the ground.
What trends do you hope will end along with 2017?
I believe that everyone should wear what they love, so I’m going to go with misogyny.
Comments
Free Stuff
More from Arts & Leisure
Sponsor Content