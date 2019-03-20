Street Style: Noche Chingona at honey

Samson Melkamu

Henry Forcelle

24, Artist

What are you wearing?

Custom hat by Hive, Céline scarf, Paul Smith button-down, pants by Rodd and Gunn, coat by Billy Reid, Adidas shoes.

Describe your style:

Fun and fresh.

One thing in your closet you couldn’t live without:

My Crocs.

If your style were an era of art, what would it be?

Fauvism. I find color to be a key thing with my style and the abstract value to it.

If your style were a song, what would it be?

Little Dragon’s “Lover Chanting.” The way it has high and low points reflects my style.

Cej Beachamfrasier

27, Artist

What are you wearing?

My whole outfit is thrifted from b. Resale, except my boots, which are a Hunter Target collaboration, and my earrings made by a local jeweler, Object and Subject.

Describe your style:

Mad simple but very complicated.

One thing in your closet you couldn’t live without:

A button-up shirt; it’s so versatile.

Trend prediction for spring 2019:

Lots of pockets but not cargo pants.

Carlos Montoya

22, Student

What are you wearing?

Stone Island hoodie and nylon cargo joggers, Nike hat, Blush Yeezy 500s.

Describe your style:

Simple. I don’t like to go over the top but I like to wear high-quality clothes.

One thing in your closet you couldn’t live without:

My denim.

Your favorite place to shop in Minnesota:

Martin Patrick 3; they have a selection you can’t find anywhere else in Minnesota and tailor everything to your needs.

Karla Montoya

24, Merchandiser and Buyer

What are you wearing?

Thrifted pants, “RIP” American Apparel bodysuit, vintage Yves Saint Laurent jacket from b. Resale, and Tretorn sneakers.

Describe your style:

Classic, luxe, and comfortable.

One thing in your closet you couldn’t live without:

My fur coats.

Your favorite place to shop in Minnesota:

That’s tough, it’s between gh2 and Fashion Ave.

Who is currently your favorite designer?

Peter Cohen. Great fabrics and even better fits.