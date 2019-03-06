Street Style: Nightchurch dance night at Icehouse 3.3

We asked this and more at Nightchurch, a weekly dance night held each Sunday at Icehouse.

Sym1

23, Performer, artist

What are you wearing?

Forever 21 jacket, everything else is from Goodwill and thrift stores.

Describe your style:

Whatever no one else is wearing with a hint of futuristic.

Best winter style tips:

Turtlenecks always, even in the summer, and insulated leggings.

Who are your style icons?

Kerli, Harajuku street style, club kid scene, sci-fi movies.

Sophia Eris

30, DJ for Lizzo, artist, morning show host for Go 95.3

What are you wearing?

Stranger Things hoodie from Amazon, pants from Rewind Vintage, Nike Air Jordan 10s.

Describe your style:

It’s however I feel that day. Comfortable yet inspiring.

Best winter style tips:

Do what you need to do to survive out here.

Who are your style icons?

Grace Jones, Rihanna, Sporty Spice.

Emily Kohagura

25, Curator

What are you wearing?

Zara everything.

Describe your style:

Minimal, mostly monochrome.

Best winter style tips:

Multiple pants and layers… so many layers.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

Plaid.

DeAnthony Jones

25, Chef

What are you wearing?

Jacket from Amazon, Nike Air Maxes from Foot Locker.

Describe your style:

Unique and different.

Who are your style icons?

Lil Baby, Drake.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

My hats.