Street Style: Nightchurch at Icehouse

Dem Atlas

26, Musician

What are you wearing?

Custom painted jacket by a local artist, Converse sneakers, shirt from H&M, jeans and hoodie from Buffalo Exchange, and my bottom grill.

Describe your style:

DIY, grunge, “IDGAF.”

What pieces are you planning on purchasing for this spring season?

More black everything.

Who are your style inspirations?

Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix, and Jim Morrison.

If your style were a song what would it be?

“Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle” by Nirvana.

Francisco Rubio

20, musician

What are you wearing?

My patches are custom made from records, shoes are Nike Air Forces, everything else is thrifted.

Describe your style:

Inspired by my favorite musicians in hip-hop and punk metal.

What’s your process for choosing an outfit?

My whole closet is black, so it all works together, so I kind of choose whatever.

If you could exchange wardrobes with anyone, who would it be?

Bloody Osiris.

Spencer Joles

23, Musician

What are you wearing?

ASOS button-down, high-top Vans, Dickies overalls, thrifted black Sherpa, stolen glasses.

Describe your style:

Bummy but beautiful.

If you could exchange wardrobes with anyone, who would it be?

Tierra Whack.

What pieces are you planning on purchasing for this spring season?

Color-coordinated suits.

If your style were a song, what would it be?

“Big Yellow Taxi” by Counting Crows.

Jakob McCabe-Johnston

21, Bartender

What are you wearing?

My mother’s satin jacket, work shoes, Dickies black pants, vintage T-shirt, Muddy Waters hat, Epimonia refugee lifejacket wrist band, my bar towel.

If you could exchange wardrobes with anyone, who would it be?

My girlfriend, Sedona Quam.

What pieces are you planning on purchasing for this spring season?

More crop tops.

If your style were a song, what would it be?

That country song by Lil Tracy. I think it’s called “Like a Farmer.”