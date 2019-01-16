Street Style: New Year Pop-Up at Tattersall Distilling
New year, new you.
From eliminating fast fashion to wearing more leather, here's what stylish attendees of the Tattersall & Kollektiv pop-up on January 13 set as their wardrobe resolutions for 2019.
Abel Sessofia
36, works at United Health Group
What are you wearing?
Zara jacket and shirt, Armani jeans, Steve
Madden shoes.
Describe your style:
Modern and European.
Favorite item in your wardrobe?
Sport coat from Hugo Boss.
What’s your New Year’s style resolution?
Trying to get out of my comfort zone.
Holly Falk
30, Vintage seller and co-owner of Partager Vintage
What are you wearing?
Vintage coat and pants, Converse shoes, vintage Malo sweater, & Other Stories beanie.
Describe your style:
Cashmere is best when slept in.
Favorite item in your wardrobe?
My faux fur jacket, my Comme des Garcons sneakers, my leather pants, and my gold hoops.
What’s your New Year’s style resolution?
More leather pants… for everyone.
Ray Corradi
28, Artist
What are you wearing?
Sven clogs, tie-dye socks, Hemlock leather bag, everything else thrifted.
Describe your style:
Thrifted, textured, colorful, movement-focused. I dress for comfort to create an everyday uniform to work, play, and chill in.
Current style crush?
Sara Tonko.
Favorite item in your wardrobe?
I’m obsessed with oversized items and anything gingham.
Chloe Avila
27, Vintage seller and co-owner of Partager Vintage, birth doula
What are you wearing?
Vintage orange tab Levi’s jacket from Bearded Mermaid, cotton '50s work pants from the Corner Store, Free People boots, vintage scarf from a thrift store in Paris.
Describe your style:
Depends on the day.
Favorite item in your wardrobe?
My hairpin by Ann Erickson, vintage Lee’s denim jacket, and my brown leather riding boots.
What’s your new year’s style resolution?
Eliminating fast fashion completely.