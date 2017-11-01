Street Style: (Net)working it at the kickoff for Bumble's new app, Bizz
Work wear got a fashionable kick in the pants at the launch party for Bumble’s new networking app, Bizz, on October 19.
Lauretta Jaye
25, Marketing Manager
What are you wearing?
T-shirt from Madewell, jeans by Weekday, Club Monaco trench, Gap shoes, leather clutch by Annie Williams.
Describe your style:
Eclectic and relaxed.
Any work wear styling tips?
Wear clothes you feel good in while still dressing for your day.
What’s something every woman should have in her closet?
A favorite, comfortable jacket that helps you transition through all of the seasons.
Amalia Nicholson
30, Producer at mono and Podcast Host
What are you wearing?
Floral suit from Eloquii, vintage Virginia Slims T-shirt from Tatters (RIP), Steve Madden shoes.
Describe your style:
What I want, when I want. No rules.
Any work wear styling tips?
Not wearing makeup to work has made my life 100 percent better.
What’s your favorite outfit?
I’ve been really into layering my Premme pink mesh dress over a graphic T-shirt and jeans, with some dirty white Vans high tops.
Bobbi Barron
35, Co-Owner of Hazel & Rose Boutique
What are you wearing?
Jacket is Carleen from Hazel & Rose, Reike Nen shoes from Hazel & Rose, Everlane silk tank. Vintage trousers, belt, and earrings. Primecut purse.
Describe your style:
I often land on the “Man Repeller” spectrum. Androgynous and slightly unflattering but always interesting.
Any work wear styling tips?
I’m a big fan of suit mixing. For example, a green pant with a beige or houndstooth jacket to keep things fun yet still professional.
Shareina Chandler
25, copywriter and Co-host of the podcast Borrowed Interest
What are you wearing?
ASOS head to toe.
Describe your style:
High-maintenance tomboy.
Any work wear styling tips?
Always have a spare set of shoes under your desk!
What’s your favorite outfit?
My favorite outfit is anything with my bright, metallic silver sneakers. They’re my current obsession and they make every outfit I wear them with.
Comments
More from Arts & Leisure
Sponsor Content