Street Style: Naél album listening party at Clickbait Collective

Michu Dabala

26, aircraft deicer

What are you wearing?

Canterbury of New Zealand rugby polo, Timex Expedition chronograph watch, Columbia PFG hunting pants, K-Swiss CMF sneakers.

Describe your style:

Your dad’s best friend who peaked in high school

How does the music you make influence your style?

I make emotional music and wear a lot of cotton, just in case I need to pop a tear quick.

In celebration of Black History Month, what historic black figure had the best style?

The pioneering Afrobeat composer Fela Kuti had outfits so hard you could tell he was an activist.

Albert Greene

22, DJ and event curator

What are you wearing?

Peep Game racer denim button-up, Captain Rebel MLK shirt, burgundy Levi’s from middle school,

Adidas Nakel Matchcourt sneakers.

Describe your style:

A combination of BMW, skate, and urban streetwear culture.

One thing in your closet you couldn’t live without:

You could take my closet from me and I’d still be me and alive. I’d be really upset if I had to restart my entire Peep Game collection though.

In celebration of Black History Month, what historic black figure had the best style?

Richard Roundtree as Shaft. Style goes deeper than just what you’re wearing; the attitude you’re wearing it with is almost just as important.

Nate “Naél” Fikru

25, musician and software engineer

What are you wearing?

Thrifted jacket and pants, Doc Martens boots, Express button-up, and Warby Parker glasses.

Describe your style:

Slacker vibes with a touch of professionalism.

If your style were a song, what would it be?

“Buried” off my debut album Naél because it’s laid-back yet versatile.

Who is your biggest style influence?

Steve Lacy. He tends to make seemingly normal items unique, something I try to emulate.

Haylee Briasco

25, audio engineer, producer, and touring musician for Clairo

What are you wearing?

Eyebuydirect glasses, Brixton beanie, Urban Outfitters jacket, BDG black jeans, Doc Martens boots, and my rose gold necklace.

Describe your style:

Lez chic.

What are your style goals for 2019?

Since I’m on tour all year I would like to develop my stage style into a more cohesive look, through and through.

If your style were a song what would it be?

Anything by James Blake because he is so relaxed.