Street Style: Music fans rock their style at Rock the Garden

Amy Gee

Priyanka Mohan

31, UX analyst at University of Minnesota

What are you wearing?

Shirt from Target, skirt from PacSun, Kate Spade shoes, sunglasses from Ragstock.

Describe your style:

Combination of neutrals and giant pops of colors and patterns. I like different pieces that add a surprise factor.

Best find for under $20:

A pair of overalls from Ragstock.

Summer style tip:

Wear something you feel confident and comfortable in.

Amy Gee

Lizz Drenkow

26, works at the Wedge deli

What are you wearing?

Earrings, shirt, and shorts from Rewind, Candie’s sunglasses, Dr. Martens boots, bag from Como Zoo.

Describe your style:

Quirky vintage Zooey Deschanel.

Best find for under $20:

A pair of bright yellow hot pants from Rewind.

Current style crush:

Always Zooey, she’s so dang cute. My newest style crush is Nikki Lane.

Amy Gee

Mook Diprima

22, Waitress, artist

What are you wearing?

Forever 21 top, H&M pants, earrings from Thailand, shoes from Macy’s.

Describe your style:

Comfortable, very personal. It’s how I express myself.

Current style crush:

Anh Wisle.

Summer style tip:

Wear something that won’t give you bad tan lines.

Amy Gee

Hayley Manley

22, Grad student

What are you wearing?

SheIn two-piece set, earrings from Buffalo Exchange, Planned Parenthood bandana, necklaces from Etsy and Greece.

Describe your style:

Soft punk alternative.

Best find for under $20:

A midi flowy skirt from Plato’s Closet that I wear a lot.

Summer style tip:

Wear something you can’t see sweat through. Black is always good, even in the summer.