Street Style: #MinnstaFashion kicks off Fashion Week MN
Fashion Week MN kicked off last Thursday, April 19, with @MinnstaFashion, a glam party at the W in downtown Minneapolis.
Doreen Nyamwaya
23, student, Blogger, Makeup artist
What are you wearing?
H&M Blazer and white T-shirt, LL Bean jeans thrifted from Goodwill, heels from Target.
Describe your style:
Simple, fun, and experimental.
Who is your favorite designer?
Rihanna; she pushes the boundaries in all her art forms.
What MNfashion Week shows will you attend?
Culture Piece Magazine: New Aged Noir.
Jamie Preuss
31, Food Blogger, HR Consultant
What are you wearing?
Velvet jumpsuit by Express, jacket by Gracia, clutch from my mother, shoes by A New Day for Target.
Describe your style:
Versatile, modern, romantic.
Who is your favorite designer?
I’m crushing hard on everything Jesse Kamm is putting out.
What Fashion Week MN shows will you attend?
I’m looking forward to the Global Fashion and Local Fair Event at the Galleria on Saturday.
Oje Eboreime
31, Business consultant
What are you wearing?
Jacket and T-shirt by Supreme, I Love Ugly pants, Converse Jack Purcell shoes.
Describe your style:
Cozy.
Who is your favorite designer?
Aimé Leon Dore, No Flashy Shit, I Love Ugly, Mermaids & Accolades.
Favorite Instagram handles for fashion:
@willwelch.
Theresa Karungi
31, part-time ILS worker and Leasing Consultant/Aspiring OT Student
What are you wearing?
Peacock dress made of Ankara fabric designed by Gabriella Kalema, heels from Zara.
Describe your style:
A combination of street and boho chic.
Who is your favorite designer?
Currently, my favorite designer would be Gabriella Kalema. I love how she incorporates prints and patterns into everyday wear.
Favorite Instagram handles for fashion:
@onetakestace, @lupitanyongo, @stylepantry.
