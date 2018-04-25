Street Style: #MinnstaFashion kicks off Fashion Week MN

Ellen Lawson

Doreen Nyamwaya

23, student, Blogger, Makeup artist

What are you wearing?

H&M Blazer and white T-shirt, LL Bean jeans thrifted from Goodwill, heels from Target.

Describe your style:

Simple, fun, and experimental.

Who is your favorite designer?

Rihanna; she pushes the boundaries in all her art forms.

What MNfashion Week shows will you attend?

Culture Piece Magazine: New Aged Noir.

Ellen Lawson

Jamie Preuss

31, Food Blogger, HR Consultant

What are you wearing?

Velvet jumpsuit by Express, jacket by Gracia, clutch from my mother, shoes by A New Day for Target.

Describe your style:

Versatile, modern, romantic.

Who is your favorite designer?

I’m crushing hard on everything Jesse Kamm is putting out.

What Fashion Week MN shows will you attend?

I’m looking forward to the Global Fashion and Local Fair Event at the Galleria on Saturday.

Ellen Lawson

Oje Eboreime

31, Business consultant

What are you wearing?

Jacket and T-shirt by Supreme, I Love Ugly pants, Converse Jack Purcell shoes.

Describe your style:

Cozy.

Who is your favorite designer?

Aimé Leon Dore, No Flashy Shit, I Love Ugly, Mermaids & Accolades.

Favorite Instagram handles for fashion:

@willwelch.

Ellen Lawson

Theresa Karungi

31, part-time ILS worker and Leasing Consultant/Aspiring OT Student

What are you wearing?

Peacock dress made of Ankara fabric designed by Gabriella Kalema, heels from Zara.

Describe your style:

A combination of street and boho chic.

Who is your favorite designer?

Currently, my favorite designer would be Gabriella Kalema. I love how she incorporates prints and patterns into everyday wear.

Favorite Instagram handles for fashion:

@onetakestace, @lupitanyongo, @stylepantry.