Street Style: Mia’s Third Thursday Design Night with AIGA

Anne Ulku

Anne Ulku

34, Graphic designer

What are you wearing?

Hackwith top, pants and Halogen shoes from Nordstrom.

Describe your style:

Simple and modern with structure and variations of texture, accents of pattern, and small splashes of color.

Where do you get style inspiration?

As a designer, I am constantly keeping track of various visual trends and applying them to my own personal style.

Favorite designers and brands:

Local makers like Winsome and Hackwith. I’m a fan of eco-friendly practices.

Anthonia Eboreime

Anthonia Eboreime

26, Event coordinator

What are you wearing?

Crop top and pants from Forever 21, Vans shoes, H&M earrings.

Describe your style:

Fun, comfortable, loud sometimes, subtle sometimes, bright colors. I like to show off my curves. I’m not scared to take style risks.

Where do you get style inspiration?

Janelle Monae, Solange, Rihanna, Tracee Ellis Ross.

Favorite designers and brands:

Zac Posen, Christian Siriano, Off-White, Public School, Kith.

Alexandria Cochran

Alexandria Cochran

27, Flight attendant

What are you wearing?

Vintage playsuit from an antique store in Hopkins, shoes from Goodwill in St. Louis Park, vintage scarf, Dean Accessories bag.

Describe your style:

Drunk ’60s housewife without kids.

Where do you get style inspiration?

Travel, airports, people-watching, not magazines. I don’t look at magazines.

Favorite designers and brands:

No brands. I’m not loyal to any brands. All thrifted, all the time.

Ashley Green

Ashley Green

34, Web designer

What are you wearing?

Jeans and Coach bag from Buffalo Exchange, earrings and Nine West shoes from thredUp, Duluth Trading Co. tank, kimono from a clothing swap, necklace from Evine.

Describe your style:

Eclectic and highly colorful. I try to be a sustainable shopper.

Where do you get style inspiration?

Gwen Stefani, Frida Kahlo, my mom, everyone I see in the design industry, and young emerging designers.

Favorite designers and brands?

Alexander McQueen, Dior in the ’90s, Moschino, Stella McCartney.