Street Style: Mastering fall fashion in the Twin Cities
Chillier temps brought out the jackets and sweaters at Unique MPLS on Saturday, October 14.
Athena Pelton
36, Photographer
What are you wearing?
Pants and shoes from Cliché, top from local boutique, American Rag jacket.
Describe your style:
I like to look stylish while feeling like I’m wearing pajamas.
Current style crush?
Sarah Edwards.
What’s a fall/winter trend you’re excited for?
Denim, sweaters, and cozy socks.
Alek Tomich
25, Architect
What are you wearing?
Zara jeans, Clarks shoes, Paloma Wool sweatshirt from Hazel & Rose, Oak + Fort jacket, scarf by Scarf Shop.
Describe your style:
Simple and minimal, monochromatic, incorporating color when I can in small doses.
Current style crush?
Jaden Smith.
What’s a fall/winter trend you’re excited for?
Big coats and big scarves.
Aarika Michel
31, Visual merchandising business partner
What are you wearing?
Zara boots, H&M overalls, top from Target, Topshop coat, Nasty Gal purse, vintage glasses.
Describe your style:
Eclectic urban, very minimalist, neutral.
Current style crush?
Sally LaPointe.
What’s a fall/winter trend you’re excited for?
Colored fur, moody florals, and khaki green.
Kalisa Muehlhausen
39, Visual innovation manager at Target
What are you wearing?
Sven clogs, self-made denim skirt, Uniqlo cardigan, tank from Nordstrom, Pendleton bandana.
Describe your style:
Comfortable. Japanese modern with pops to add color or texture.
Current style crush?
Rei Kawakubo.
What’s a fall/winter trend you’re excited for?
Apron dresses and knee-high socks with sneakers.
