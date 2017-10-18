Street Style: Mastering fall fashion in the Twin Cities

Amy Gee

Athena Pelton

36, Photographer

What are you wearing?

Pants and shoes from Cliché, top from local boutique, American Rag jacket.

Describe your style:

I like to look stylish while feeling like I’m wearing pajamas.

Current style crush?

Sarah Edwards.

What’s a fall/winter trend you’re excited for?

Denim, sweaters, and cozy socks.

Alek Tomich

25, Architect

What are you wearing?

Zara jeans, Clarks shoes, Paloma Wool sweatshirt from Hazel & Rose, Oak + Fort jacket, scarf by Scarf Shop.

Describe your style:

Simple and minimal, monochromatic, incorporating color when I can in small doses.

Current style crush?

Jaden Smith.

What’s a fall/winter trend you’re excited for?

Big coats and big scarves.

Aarika Michel

31, Visual merchandising business partner

What are you wearing?

Zara boots, H&M overalls, top from Target, Topshop coat, Nasty Gal purse, vintage glasses.

Describe your style:

Eclectic urban, very minimalist, neutral.

Current style crush?

Sally LaPointe.

What’s a fall/winter trend you’re excited for?

Colored fur, moody florals, and khaki green.

Kalisa Muehlhausen

39, Visual innovation manager at Target

What are you wearing?

Sven clogs, self-made denim skirt, Uniqlo cardigan, tank from Nordstrom, Pendleton bandana.

Describe your style:

Comfortable. Japanese modern with pops to add color or texture.

Current style crush?

Rei Kawakubo.

What’s a fall/winter trend you’re excited for?

Apron dresses and knee-high socks with sneakers.