Street Style: Making the most of winter, with an eye on spring fashions
The fashion world has fast-forwarded right past winter to spring/summer. Attendees of Fashion Group International’s November 16 panel took a look at what styles are coming around the bend in 2018 -- while modeling au courant styles of the wintry North.
Sara Stamschror-Lott
32, Marriage and Family Therapist/fashion stylist
What are you wearing?
Vintage jumpsuit from June, necklace from Rewind Vintage. The “book bag” is a repurposed home decor item from Pier One Imports.
Describe your style:
Eclectic, eccentric, eco-conscious, and anything that elicits a positive, fun vibe.
What trends are on the way out?
None! Wear what makes you happy.
Less or more?
More! Always more! “More is more and less is a bore.”—Iris Apfel
Laarnie Henderson
37, Senior Account Services at Wells Fargo, owner of Fab Arn Online Luxury Shopping
What are you wearing?
Vintage blouse, H&M leather shorts, Christian Louboutin pumps, Louis Vuitton clutch.
Describe your style:
I want to be different. It depends on my mood but I always go for sophistication and elegance.
What are the benefits of an active fashion community?
Promoting local businesses and opportunities for people to share fashion ideas. But the most important thing is to meet new friends.
Ethelind Belle
37, Legal marketer/personal style consultant
What are you wearing?
Jil Sander coat from Second Debut, blouse from Winsome Goods, Theory velvet pants, Miu Miu shoes, infinity scarf worn as a headband.
Describe your style:
Classic, minimal with a certain je ne sais quoi.
What are the benefits of an active fashion community?
Fostering creativity, expansion of self expression and acceptance, jobs, etc.
What trends are on the way out?
Athleisure.
Shayne Brown
60, designer/owner of shayne and coco jewels & shayne et cie reimagined fashion
What are you wearing?
Sweatshirt and fur collar by shayne et cie, vintage skirt by Adrienne Vitadini, Anne Klein sock boots, shayne and coco jewels.
Describe your style:
Classic, one-of-a-kind with vintage luxe for good measure.
What are the benefits of an active fashion community?
Support and networking among strong, independent creatives.
Comments
More from Arts & Leisure
Sponsor Content