Street Style: Making the most of winter, with an eye on spring fashions

Ellen Lawson

Sara Stamschror-Lott

32, Marriage and Family Therapist/fashion stylist

What are you wearing?

Vintage jumpsuit from June, necklace from Rewind Vintage. The “book bag” is a repurposed home decor item from Pier One Imports.

Describe your style:

Eclectic, eccentric, eco-conscious, and anything that elicits a positive, fun vibe.

What trends are on the way out?

None! Wear what makes you happy.

Less or more?

More! Always more! “More is more and less is a bore.”—Iris Apfel

Laarnie Henderson

37, Senior Account Services at Wells Fargo, owner of Fab Arn Online Luxury Shopping

What are you wearing?

Vintage blouse, H&M leather shorts, Christian Louboutin pumps, Louis Vuitton clutch.

Describe your style:

I want to be different. It depends on my mood but I always go for sophistication and elegance.

What are the benefits of an active fashion community?

Promoting local businesses and opportunities for people to share fashion ideas. But the most important thing is to meet new friends.

Ethelind Belle

37, Legal marketer/personal style consultant

What are you wearing?

Jil Sander coat from Second Debut, blouse from Winsome Goods, Theory velvet pants, Miu Miu shoes, infinity scarf worn as a headband.

Describe your style:

Classic, minimal with a certain je ne sais quoi.

What are the benefits of an active fashion community?

Fostering creativity, expansion of self expression and acceptance, jobs, etc.

What trends are on the way out?

Athleisure.

Shayne Brown

60, designer/owner of shayne and coco jewels & shayne et cie reimagined fashion

What are you wearing?

Sweatshirt and fur collar by shayne et cie, vintage skirt by Adrienne Vitadini, Anne Klein sock boots, shayne and coco jewels.

Describe your style:

Classic, one-of-a-kind with vintage luxe for good measure.

What are the benefits of an active fashion community?

Support and networking among strong, independent creatives.