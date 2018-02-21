Amy Gee

Patty Clark

25, Operations manager

What are you wearing?

Moto jacket and shoes from Nordstrom, Zara pants.

Describe your style:

Business professional meets hipster, black with pops of color.

Who’s your current style crush?

For work, Rachel Zoe and Marc Jacobs. Outside of work, any drag queen.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without?

My Bob Mackie satin shirt dress. It’s a wearable art piece.

Amy Gee

Pachia Vang

23, Fashion merchandising manager, fashion blogger

What are you wearing?

Champion T-shirt from PacSun, jacket from Saks Fifth Avenue, Michael Kors bag, thrifted jeans, Aldo shoes, beret from Amazon.

Describe your style:

Versatile, bold, streetwear, contemporary fashion.

Who’s your current style crush?

CL from 2NE1 and Rihanna.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without?

My T-shirts.

Amy Gee

Sheena Mullins

28, Home healthcare worker

What are you wearing?

Everything is from Forever 21.

Describe your style:

Edgy, hip, different, creative, stylish, unique, awesome, classy.

Who’s your current style crush?

Rihanna.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without?

A jean jacket.

Amy Gee

Christina Simon

25, Barista, illustrator

What are you wearing?

Forever 21 jacket, skirt from Amazon, SheIn top and socks, Dr. Martens boots, bag from Rewind.

Describe your style:

A cosmic magical girl and lots of colors.

Who’s your current style crush?

Grimes and Sailor Moon.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without?

A neon pink sweater from the kids’ department at Rewind.