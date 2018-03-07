Street Style: Looks from the Miguel concert at Palace Theatre

Amy Gee

Nathan Baccam

21, Student, sales associate at Finish Line

What are you wearing?

I’m rocking an H&M beanie, anti-dust mask from Amazon, Forever 21 T-shirt and denim jacket, gold chain with a gold Ankh pendant, Michael Kors gold watch, Adidas pants and shoes.

Describe your style:

Cozy street style with an animated elevation.

Which artist/musician has the best style?

My top five are my guys Bryson Tiller, Frank Have Mercy, Chris Brown, Kendrick Lamar, and of course Miguel.

Amy Gee

Ryley Hoff

21, Full-time fashionista

What are you wearing?

Top from Forever 21, the pants are my roomie’s from Zara, and the jacket was a gift from my sister.

Describe your style:

When hoarder chic meets late disco.

Which artist/musician has the best style?

Rihanna!

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

My shiny red boots I was going to wear tonight but didn’t because they wouldn’t be visible.

Amy Gee

Neosha Thompson

24, CEO of Nomi Swim, aspiring motivational speaker

What are you wearing:

My entire outfit is from Forever 21.

Describe your style:

My style is very versatile. I prefer to look like a rock star at events. But the great thing about fashion is that there are no risks. My everyday wear depends on how I feel.

Where do you get your style inspiration?

My style inspiration is mostly from the ’90s era. I love a good Janet Jackson look. High-waisted jeans are my favorite since they make my legs appear longer.

Amy Gee

Khadeega Gazey

24, Student

What are you wearing?

My go-to comfy outfit by Missguided, jewelry from Buffalo Exchange, Vans shoes.

Describe your style:

I wear what makes me feel good.

Which artist/musician has the best style?

For sure Rihanna, she just doesn’t give any f’s.

Where do you get style inspiration?

I follow a lot of fashion bloggers on Instagram but I always make sure I stay true to myself.