Street Style: Looks from the Miguel concert at Palace Theatre
While Miguel was serenading the Palace Theatre on March 2, we were scanning the crowd for fresh looks. We found them.
Nathan Baccam
21, Student, sales associate at Finish Line
What are you wearing?
I’m rocking an H&M beanie, anti-dust mask from Amazon, Forever 21 T-shirt and denim jacket, gold chain with a gold Ankh pendant, Michael Kors gold watch, Adidas pants and shoes.
Describe your style:
Cozy street style with an animated elevation.
Which artist/musician has the best style?
My top five are my guys Bryson Tiller, Frank Have Mercy, Chris Brown, Kendrick Lamar, and of course Miguel.
Ryley Hoff
21, Full-time fashionista
What are you wearing?
Top from Forever 21, the pants are my roomie’s from Zara, and the jacket was a gift from my sister.
Describe your style:
When hoarder chic meets late disco.
Which artist/musician has the best style?
Rihanna!
One thing in your closet you can’t live without:
My shiny red boots I was going to wear tonight but didn’t because they wouldn’t be visible.
Neosha Thompson
24, CEO of Nomi Swim, aspiring motivational speaker
What are you wearing:
My entire outfit is from Forever 21.
Describe your style:
My style is very versatile. I prefer to look like a rock star at events. But the great thing about fashion is that there are no risks. My everyday wear depends on how I feel.
Where do you get your style inspiration?
My style inspiration is mostly from the ’90s era. I love a good Janet Jackson look. High-waisted jeans are my favorite since they make my legs appear longer.
Khadeega Gazey
24, Student
What are you wearing?
My go-to comfy outfit by Missguided, jewelry from Buffalo Exchange, Vans shoes.
Describe your style:
I wear what makes me feel good.
Which artist/musician has the best style?
For sure Rihanna, she just doesn’t give any f’s.
Where do you get style inspiration?
I follow a lot of fashion bloggers on Instagram but I always make sure I stay true to myself.
