Right? Right!

We stopped by the Arctic Market: A Winter Pop-Up at Lakes & Legends Brewing on March 25 to buoy our spirits with a crowd of well-dressed compatriots.

Ellen Lawson

Olivia Koski

21, student

What are you wearing?

Levi’s jacket from Glebe Markets, Ralph Lauren booties, secondhand sweater, Express jeans and scarf.

Describe your style:

Really a mixture of everything.

What do you usually buy at makers markets?

I am typically drawn to pieces that are unique to wherever I am at the time. For example, in New Zealand I found a really neat necklace displaying NZ postage stamps.

Ellen Lawson

Brittany Travis

28, co-owner and founder of B+D Custom Crafts

What are you wearing?

Madewell Rivington sweater coat, Feminist T-Shirt from Redbubble, GAP jeans, Sperry Oxford-style flats.

Describe your style:

I’m a minimalist who loves classic, tailored pieces.

What do you usually buy at makers markets?

I typically look for modern accessories rather than clothing—minimalist-style leather, wool, or felt purses, simple stackable gold bracelets and rings.

Ellen Lawson

Rae Engle

25, Marketing Manager

What are you wearing?

Graphic sweater from SheIn, Paige jeans, Vans slip-ons, and Rebecca Minkoff cross-body.

Describe your style:

Simple with pops of fun.

What do you usually buy at makers markets?

Prints or jewelry.

Do you use any alternative shopping platforms?

I love using the LIKEtoKNOWit app.

Ellen Lawson

Heidi Woelfle

25, co-founder and designer at WAY the Label

What are you wearing?

Vintage silk blouse, jumpsuit from WAY the Label, Chuck Taylors.

Describe your style:

Vintage and thrift store finds paired with new pieces.

What do you usually buy at makers markets?

Art prints and clothing.

What trends have you noticed lately?

Lavender and lilac-colored pieces.