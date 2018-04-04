Street Style: Looks from Arctic Market, a Winter Pop-Up
Yes, it is still snowing. But at least we have fashion to give our snow-blinded eyes a break from the white and grey monotony outside our windows!
Right? Right!
We stopped by the Arctic Market: A Winter Pop-Up at Lakes & Legends Brewing on March 25 to buoy our spirits with a crowd of well-dressed compatriots.
Olivia Koski
21, student
What are you wearing?
Levi’s jacket from Glebe Markets, Ralph Lauren booties, secondhand sweater, Express jeans and scarf.
Describe your style:
Really a mixture of everything.
What do you usually buy at makers markets?
I am typically drawn to pieces that are unique to wherever I am at the time. For example, in New Zealand I found a really neat necklace displaying NZ postage stamps.
Brittany Travis
28, co-owner and founder of B+D Custom Crafts
What are you wearing?
Madewell Rivington sweater coat, Feminist T-Shirt from Redbubble, GAP jeans, Sperry Oxford-style flats.
Describe your style:
I’m a minimalist who loves classic, tailored pieces.
What do you usually buy at makers markets?
I typically look for modern accessories rather than clothing—minimalist-style leather, wool, or felt purses, simple stackable gold bracelets and rings.
Rae Engle
25, Marketing Manager
What are you wearing?
Graphic sweater from SheIn, Paige jeans, Vans slip-ons, and Rebecca Minkoff cross-body.
Describe your style:
Simple with pops of fun.
What do you usually buy at makers markets?
Prints or jewelry.
Do you use any alternative shopping platforms?
I love using the LIKEtoKNOWit app.
Heidi Woelfle
25, co-founder and designer at WAY the Label
What are you wearing?
Vintage silk blouse, jumpsuit from WAY the Label, Chuck Taylors.
Describe your style:
Vintage and thrift store finds paired with new pieces.
What do you usually buy at makers markets?
Art prints and clothing.
What trends have you noticed lately?
Lavender and lilac-colored pieces.
