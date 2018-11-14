Street Style: Looking red hot at the Unveiled Beauty X Fashion Show

Amy Gee

Juls Wilson

52, Fashion stylist

What are you wearing?

Jacket from Macy’s, dress from Von Maur, hat from Nu Look, shoes from DSW.

Describe your style:

Always colorful, glamorous, edgy, very happy and expressive, high energy.

Where do you get style inspiration?

Paris.

Something in your closet you can’t live without:

Furs.

Amy Gee

Susanne Huber

53, Hairstylist

What are you wearing?

1980s shirt from Arc’s Value Village, great-uncle’s hat that I bejeweled, purse purchased in Toronto, Diesel Black Gold pants, John Fluevog shoes, Liebeskind Berlin backpack on hip, Sami bracelets by Sami, Miansai and Jenny Bird earrings from Arrow, Céline glasses.

Describe your style:

An eclectic balance of shape and pattern.

Where do you get style inspiration?

Instagram and magazines. I’m a magazine junkie. I have 200 in my house at any given moment.

Amy Gee

Victoria Yepez

28, Commercial real estate consultant

What are you wearing?

Gucci purse, Forever 21 dress and earrings, Christian Louboutin shoes.

Describe your style:

Elegant, classy, edgy, and sexy.

Where do you get style inspiration?

Myself. It’s just intuitive.

Something in your closet you can’t live without:

My jean jacket.

Amy Gee

Janessa Baar

36, Wardrobe stylist, wardrobe organizer

What are you wearing?

Eloquii tunic with tulle, hat from eBay, Lane Bryant leggings and earrings, Alex and Ani bracelets, Cabi shawl, shoes from Target.

Describe your style:

I’m all about classic, chic, and comfort.

Where do you get style inspiration?

I really want to show my personality through my style, so I hang around a crew that doesn’t apologize for their curves.

Something in your closet you can’t live without:

My leopard jackets.