Amy Gee

Ashley Mary

33, Artist

What are you wearing?

Tandem Vintage dress, shoes from Target.

Describe your style:

Fusion of vintage and modern. I gravitate toward strong color stories and bold patterns.

Favorite summer style piece:

Right now I’ve been wearing a lot of vertical-stripe wide-leg pants and leotards.

Current style crush:

Jessica Walsh.

Gabi Muinos

3 1/2

What are you wearing?

Zara dress, shoes from Walmart, necklace and bracelet are presents from Nana.

Describe your style:

All things bright colors.

Favorite color:

Pink.

Favorite summer style piece:

Dresses.

Chelsea Brink

32, Freelance designer, creative director

What are you wearing?

Still Kickin tank top, Ashley Mary pom earrings, vintage skirt from Arc’s Value Village, Tandem Vintage belt, flea market bangles, Madewell sandals.

Describe your style:

I’m known for color. Usually vintage. I rarely buy anything full price.

Favorite summer style piece:

Sunglasses.

Current style crush:

Jen Gotch.

Nora McInerny

35, Writer, founder of Still Kickin

What are you wearing?

Still Kickin muscle tank, ModCloth skirt, Sven clogs.

Describe your style:

I wear what I like and I don’t think about it too much.

Favorite summer style piece:

SPF 50+.

What’s a trend that should end in 2018?

The trend where everyone is wearing the exact same thing everywhere you go. There’s a lack of color and imagination, and I think you should wear things that you really like.