Street Style: Jeans and jumpsuits for the chillier temps
We snapped some particularly stylish attendees at the Curated Style fashion show at MOA on October 6.
Nora Martin
21, Youth worker
What are you wearing?
Everything is thrifted.
Where do you get style inspiration?
Instagram is a big thing. Being in the streets and seeing what people in real life wear.
Favorite designers?
Mondo Guerra.
Trend you’d like to see disappear?
Peplums.
Emma Jane Hunt
30, Jewelry designer
What are you wearing?
MINKPINK jumpsuit, TOMS shoes, Emma Jane Designs earrings.
Where do you get style inspiration?
I’m a mom of three, so it has to be functional and make me feel confident.
Favorite labels?
Lululemon and Everlane.
Trend you’d like to see disappear?
I don’t like cold shoulders.
Jane Boss
41, Librarian
What are you wearing?
Jeans from eBay, jacket from Sunchild, Lauren Manoogian dress, Maryam Nassir Zadeh shoes.
Where do you get style inspiration?
@_chicadeoro on Instagram.
Favorite designers?
Black Crane, Mondo Guerra, and Fabio Costa.
Trend you’d like to see disappear?
Athletic pants.
Katie Dosen
31, Model agent
What are you wearing?
Leota jumpsuit, Kate Spade bag, shoes from Target.
Where do you get style inspiration?
Blogs like Atlantic-Pacific and Design Love Fest.
Favorite designers?
Diane von Furstenberg and Chanel.
Trend you’d like to see disappear?
Cutouts.
