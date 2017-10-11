Street Style: Jeans and jumpsuits for the chillier temps

Amy Gee

Nora Martin

21, Youth worker

What are you wearing?

Everything is thrifted.

Where do you get style inspiration?

Instagram is a big thing. Being in the streets and seeing what people in real life wear.

Favorite designers?

Mondo Guerra.

Trend you’d like to see disappear?

Peplums.

Amy Gee

Emma Jane Hunt

30, Jewelry designer

What are you wearing?

MINKPINK jumpsuit, TOMS shoes, Emma Jane Designs earrings.

Where do you get style inspiration?

I’m a mom of three, so it has to be functional and make me feel confident.

Favorite labels?

Lululemon and Everlane.

Trend you’d like to see disappear?

I don’t like cold shoulders.

Amy Gee

Jane Boss

41, Librarian

What are you wearing?

Jeans from eBay, jacket from Sunchild, Lauren Manoogian dress, Maryam Nassir Zadeh shoes.

Where do you get style inspiration?

@_chicadeoro on Instagram.

Favorite designers?

Black Crane, Mondo Guerra, and Fabio Costa.

Trend you’d like to see disappear?

Athletic pants.

Amy Gee

Katie Dosen

31, Model agent

What are you wearing?

Leota jumpsuit, Kate Spade bag, shoes from Target.

Where do you get style inspiration?

Blogs like Atlantic-Pacific and Design Love Fest.

Favorite designers?

Diane von Furstenberg and Chanel.

Trend you’d like to see disappear?

Cutouts.