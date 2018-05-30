Here are our favorite looks from the Black Magik Woman IV at Gamut Gallery on May 24.

Amy Gee

Taylor Dees

32, Tattoo artist

What are you wearing?

American Apparel top, H&M pants, Coach bag, ASOS shoes.

Describe your style:

Casual. I usually don’t think about it. I’ll revise if it’s uncomfortable.

An outfit that makes you feel amazing:

Overalls and Vans high-tops.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

Levi’s jean jacket.

Amy Gee

Nadirah McGill

23, Student, receptionist

What are you wearing?

Vintage top from my grandmother’s closet, Forever 21 skirt, shoes from Nordstrom.

Describe your style:

Whatever the hell I want. It changes every day.

An outfit that makes you feel amazing:

One of grandma’s vintage tops. A 1930s silk floral top, some high-waisted shorts, and some incredibly tall heels.

Spring/summer trend you’re excited for:

I love big billowy sleeves—’70s Woodstock sleeves. Waist chains.

Amy Gee

Molly May McMahan

32, UXUI designer

What are you wearing?

Swimsuit from swimsuitsforall.com, pants from ASOS, Benu Made earrings, Steve Madden shoes.

Describe your style:

Architectural flow. I’m a body-positive advocate, so I like to push the boundaries.

An outfit that makes you feel amazing:

Any kind of caftan moment.

Spring/summer trend you’re excited for:

A high-waisted flowy wide-leg pant.

Amy Gee

Camille Khaldi

22, Student, artist

What are you wearing?

Forever 21 top, jeans from Goodwill, thrifted Louis Vuitton bag.

Describe your style:

Whatever I feel like wearing.

An outfit that makes you feel amazing:

A sundress and heels. It makes me feel very free.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

Scrunchies.