Ellen Lawson

Jazmyne McGill

22, student, Glam Doll

What are you wearing?

Forever21 beret and jeans, turtleneck from Ragstock, white Docs.

Describe your style:

Sometimes it’s very Malcolm X vibes, sometimes it’s very risqué, but it’s whatever I wanna wear and feel confident in, every day.

Best places in Minneapolis to spot good style?

Any Culture Piece event is where I go for inspiration and to spot the best looks Minneapolis has to offer.

Ellen Lawson

Bris Carbajal

24, garment designer

What are you wearing?

Recycled polyester hat from Target, Wilson’s leather jacket, stripe dress by me from my label Yessenya, thrifted faux croc boots.

Describe your style:

Modern mod, bold, colorful, comfortable.

Your favorite place to go for last-minute gifts?

Holiday pop-ups and Target.

Best places in Minneapolis to spot good style?

You will always run into good style during music, art, and fashion events.

Ellen Lawson

Davee Ek

32, account coordinator @ Padilla, blogger @youngbrokefabulous

What are you wearing?

Jacket and faux fur shrug from Zara, denim from Whowhatwear, booties from Marshall’s.

Your favorite place to go for last-minute gifts?

Shinola for monogrammed journals in a million different colors and Uniqlo for their cheap but quality basics.

Best places in Minneapolis to spot good style?

I AM MPLS, of course. Also on the street, advertising community events, and people-watching at local coffee shops.

Ellen Lawson

JoJo Bell

32, Executive Director of The African American Interpretive Center of Minnesota

What are you wearing?

Dress and jacket designed by Yessenya (local label), J. Adams shoes.

Describe your style:

Comfy with a splash of Erykah Badu’s style.

Your favorite place to go for last-minute gifts?

Local museum gift shops.

Best places in Minneapolis to spot good style?

Spyhouse Coffee on Nicollet Ave.