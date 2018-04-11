Street Style: How to wear fancy pajamas and other comfy ensembles

At the Bodega LTD x Foundry Home Goods: Stylist’s Guide Launch Party on April 5, we got some inspiration from stylites who aren't afraid to meld high fashion with ease and comfort.

Amy Gee

Liz Gardner

34, Creative director

What are you wearing?

Vintage Margiela blazer from Etsy, Wranglers from my dad, vintage Margiela boots.

Describe your style:

Being comfortable. High-low. Oversized jackets. I love a good ’90s look.

Best places to shop:

Mona Williams, Foundry Home Goods, Retro Wanderlust.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

This jacket.

Amy Gee

Hannah Simmons

Art director, interior stylist

What are you wearing?

Whistles shoes, Isabel Marant shirt, COS bag, H&M coat.

Describe your style:

Colorful, comfortable, classic. I like to mix high-end with high street.

Spring style tip:

Layers and pops of color. Accessorize with clutch bags and scarves.

Best places to shop:

Mille, Foundry Home Goods, Askov Finlayson, Target.

Amy Gee

Sakina Boulaayoune

35, Mom

What are you wearing?

A Peace Treaty scarf, Repetto shoes, Louis Vuitton bag, Zara jeans and T-shirt, Cuyana cardigan.

Describe your style:

Modern, comfort, classy.

Best places to shop:

Online at Shopbop.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

My jeans.

Amy Gee

Sabrina Finlay

38, CEO of Otabo

What are you wearing?

Vince cashmere sweater, Naked Cashmere jumpsuit and scarf, Cuyana pouch, Nicholas K shoes.

Describe your style:

Fancy pajamas.

Best places to shop:

Idun, Foundry Home Goods.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

My alpaca scarf from A Peace Treaty.