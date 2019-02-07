We asked four attendees of last week's House of Divine Inaugural Ball at Muddy Waters to tell us their style icons.

Gina Watkins

29, Hairstylist

What are you wearing?

I borrowed everything from my friends and it’s thrifted. Sharing is caring.

Describe your style:

Urban chic.

Where do you get style inspiration?

Early ’90s. The bigger the hoop, the better.

Favorite style icons:

A mix of Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman and TLC.

Style advice for 2019:

Just step outside your comfort zone. Drop the fear.

Shawn Seymour

27, Personal shopper at Nordstrom

What are you wearing?

Denim jacket from a vintage boutique, silver heels from ASOS, H&M turtleneck, Forever 21 pants, bag was a gift, Aldo jewelry, Charlotte Russe hat.

Describe your style:

Anything with vintage denim.

Favorite style icon:

Tracee Ellis Ross.

Style advice for 2019:

Whatever you feel, do it. Fashion is unisex if you don’t care.

Eric Pegués

29, Educator

What are you wearing?

Jeffrey Campbell boots, Armani Exchange pants, ASOS shirt, thrifted fur, Balmain hat.

Describe your style:

Afro-hipster realness.

Where do you get style inspiration?

Music, mood, and energy.

Favorite style icon:

Solange.

Style advice for 2019:

Be yourself and let the world catch up to you.

Shibby Thomas

29, Dental student

What are you wearing?

Ophelia harness, everything else is gifted. Jeans and boots were gifted from Burning Man, top is from Goodwill.

Describe your style:

Femme alternative.

Where do you get style inspiration?

It’s grown over the last 15 to 20 years. I’ve progressed from being a metal kid into a weird festival scene kid.

Favorite style icons:

@matieresfecales on Instagram and Orgy (band).

Style advice for 2019:

Experiment. Throw some color in that shit.