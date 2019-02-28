Street Style: Heavy + Light exhibit opening

We asked attendees at the opening reception of Heavy + Light, Sarah Nicole Knutson's debut solo exhibit. The show runs through March 7 at Sure Space gallery.

Bill Berger

24, bike mechanic

What are you wearing?

Balenciaga moto boots, 2008 Dolce & Gagbana multi-pocket pants, thrifted Florida shirt and Burberry scarf, Rick Owens buffalo leather jacket.

Describe your style:

Functional and occasionally coordinated outfits.

One piece of style advice you can share:

Be ahead of the wave by being your true self. Take the time to find it, they’ll see.

If your style were an era of art, what would it be?

I’ve been fortunate enough to be exposed to so many eras and sources of inspiration so it’s hard to pin down.

Who is your style icon?

Anyone who pushed the boundaries.

Nick Cartwright

22, creative director

What are you wearing?

Number Nine crewneck from 2002, custom denim pants I made, Sage Elsesser Converse.

Describe your style:

808s and heartbreak.

How does your art form/practice influence your sense of style?

My art form and mind change daily, which causes my style to too, so whatever I’m feeling that day is how I dress.

If your style were an era of art, what would it be?

2011–2015: I don’t know if that counts as an “era” but those were the golden years of street wear mixed with high fashion.

One style trend you’re happy to see leave:

Prada bags.

Sarah Nicole

24, artist and curatorial assistant

What are you wearing?

Pants are I.AM.GIA, top is Free People, boots are Jeffrey Campbell, sweater is from the snow.

Describe your style:

Normally all black.

If your style were an era of art, what would it be?

New contemporary. I am influenced by what is trending now but also what is outside of pop culture, what will be now tomorrow.

How does your art form/practice influence your sense of style?

My art makes me pay attention to the world around me.

Sadie Yvonne

23, sales at Nordstrom Men’s

What are you wearing?

Vintage Nordstrom jacket, Club Monaco cashmere sweater, Topshop pants, Gucci heals, Hermès scarf, Louis Vuitton side bag.

Describe your style:

Timeless chic.

Who is your biggest style influence?

I’ve always loved Mary Kate and Ashley, they pull off that timeless chic look so effortlessly.

What staple items should everyone have in their closet?

Accessories. They can elevate an outfit to another level.

If your style were an era of art, what would it be?

Whatever era of art Sarah Nicole’s work falls under, it really speaks to me.