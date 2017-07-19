Street Style: Heavenly fashion at Basilica Block Party

Erin Dohm

22, retail

What are you wearing?

Shirt from Urban Outfitters, Free People headband and sandals, overalls from Abercrombie.

Describe your style:

I like a basic look and adding fun accessories to it.

Necessary items to bring to an outdoor concert:

Cute accessories and comfy shoes.

What style trends don’t work for you?

Light neutral colors and off-the-shoulder trends.

Misha Estrin

25, CEO of Twin Cities Speed Friending

What are you wearing?

Shirt and pants from the MN Zoo gift shop, white Nike Overplay sneakers.

Describe your style:

Anorexic mascot of Frosted Flakes.

What style trends don’t work for you?

Jeans, T-shirts. Button-up shirts, dress pants, dress shoes. Anything with “dress” in the name.

Necessary items to bring to an outdoor concert:

Skippy Natural Peanut Butter, two non-organic bananas, oatmeal topped with mayonnaise and ranch. FREE HUGS sign.

Abby Tilford

23, event planner, project manager

What are you wearing:

Urban Outfitters high-waist Mom Jeans, American Apparel black bodysuit, H&M black mule sandals, handkerchief from a garage sale.

Describe your style:

Easy, comfortable, and classic—but always staying on trend.

Necessary items to bring to an outdoor concert:

Comfortable shoes, a purse or backpack to match your outfit and hold your stuff.

What style trends don’t work for you?

Open-shoulder tops and aviator sunglasses.

Anna Marie Mitchell

19, musician

What are you wearing?

Free People bralette, BCBG jeans, mesh shirt and belt from Buffalo Exchange, bag from Two Old Hippies in Nashville.

Describe your style:

Inspired by my music and my musical influences like Janis Joplin and Stevie Nicks.

Necessary items to bring to an outdoor concert:

A small, over-the-shoulder bag.

What style trends don’t work for you?

I tend to stay away from oversized items. It’s hard to play guitar in a large, oversized outfit!