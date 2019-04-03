Street Style: Grrrl Scout Dance Party

Amy Gee

Dizzy Fae

Musician, artist

What are you wearing?

I’m wearing the first bite of breakfast and the last bite of dinner.

Who are your queer style icons?

It’s hard because I think everyone’s queer. Love is love.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without?

I can’t live without my boots.

Desiree Wright

27, Student

What are you wearing?

Dress from Ragstock, shoes from JustFab.

Describe your style:

I like to be seen walking into a room.

Who are your queer style icons?

Cameron Esposito and Kristen Stewart.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

My “Girls” crop top.

Amy Gee

Chris Larson

35, Graphic designer, illustrator

What are you wearing?

Coat and oversize wool trousers from COS, a white tee, low top Doc Martens, 10-year-old watch cap, Klee earring by NEAL jewelry.

Describe your style:

Clean and messy, in the right measure.

Who are your queer style icons?

Berlin-era Bowie, Tilda Swinton, Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

If you could inherit anyone’s wardrobe, whose would it be?

David Bowie was 5’9” and I’m 6’4”, but I’d still pick him for sentimental and financial reasons.

Amy Gee

Andrea Bartsch

25, Tattoo apprentice at Saint Sabrina’s

What are you wearing?

Overalls from the Corner Store, velvet top and jacket from Nasty Gal, bralette from American Eagle, boots from Target.

Describe your style:

My hair inspiration comes from photos of my dad’s rocker mullet in the ’80s. I like to look femme and masculine at the same time.

Who are your queer style icons?

Joan Jett, Bowie, my friend Emily.

One thing in your closet you can’t live without:

Black jeans and band tees.