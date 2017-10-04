Street Style: From MCAD to the North Loop, these looks are tops
A stunning array of blouses, tops, and ensembles were on display at the Full Fashion Panic show at MCAD and the North Loop Fall Fashion Crawl.
Alicia Burgos
29, Executive Assistant
What are you wearing?
Jacket from Topshop, top is from an unknown Korean brand, BDG jeans, Old Navy clogs.
Describe your style:
It’s ever evolving but these days it’s been a ’70s inspiration with a twist.
What is your favorite country for street style?
I love the bold and forward street style of Tokyo but also the clean lines and simplicity of French streetwear.
Clive Sanyi Awoh
25, Personal Banker
What are you wearing?
Pants and shirt designed by me (brand is the Afro Dec).
How do you break fashion rules?
By creating my own unique designs.
What is your favorite country for street style?
France.
Justine Pica
27, Account Manager for Dyson
What are you wearing?
White top from Nordstrom, Nine West strappy heels, Gleam Chaturanga to Town Tight from Athleta, Kate Spade bag from Rent the Runway, Free People bandeau.
Describe your style:
Trendy with an edge.
How do you break fashion rules?
I tend to mix styles, whether it is for added comfort or a unique approach, like adding
a choker necklace to a precious dress, or turning leggings from Athleta into a night outfit.
Aisha Umar
Designer
What are you wearing?
Lulus top, Zara jeans, Ralph Lauren shoes, Prada bag.
Describe your style:
My style is normally simple and stylish. Forever fashion over fast fashion.
What is your favorite country for street style?
England (London specifically). London’s fashion has always influenced me. I always love dark colors, because black goes with anything and doesn’t clash.
Comments
More from Arts & Leisure
Sponsor Content