Street Style: From MCAD to the North Loop, these looks are tops

Alicia Burgos

29, Executive Assistant

What are you wearing?

Jacket from Topshop, top is from an unknown Korean brand, BDG jeans, Old Navy clogs.

Describe your style:

It’s ever evolving but these days it’s been a ’70s inspiration with a twist.

What is your favorite country for street style?

I love the bold and forward street style of Tokyo but also the clean lines and simplicity of French streetwear.

Clive Sanyi Awoh

25, Personal Banker

What are you wearing?

Pants and shirt designed by me (brand is the Afro Dec).

How do you break fashion rules?

By creating my own unique designs.

What is your favorite country for street style?

France.

Justine Pica

27, Account Manager for Dyson

What are you wearing?

White top from Nordstrom, Nine West strappy heels, Gleam Chaturanga to Town Tight from Athleta, Kate Spade bag from Rent the Runway, Free People bandeau.

Describe your style:

Trendy with an edge.

How do you break fashion rules?

I tend to mix styles, whether it is for added comfort or a unique approach, like adding

a choker necklace to a precious dress, or turning leggings from Athleta into a night outfit.

Aisha Umar

Designer

What are you wearing?

Lulus top, Zara jeans, Ralph Lauren shoes, Prada bag.

Describe your style:

My style is normally simple and stylish. Forever fashion over fast fashion.

What is your favorite country for street style?

England (London specifically). London’s fashion has always influenced me. I always love dark colors, because black goes with anything and doesn’t clash.