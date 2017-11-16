Street Style: Fresh Traditions, the longest-running Minnesota Hmong fashion show

Ellen Lawson

Beth Yang

23, seamstress / fashion blogger

What are you wearing?

Fruit of the Loom men’s shirt, skirt from Romwe, H&M jacket and bag, Bamboo boots.

Describe your style:

Edgy and street-style inspired.

Where do you get outfit inspiration?

I tend to get my outfit inspirations from popular fashion influencers from all over the world through social media.

What trends did you notice from the show?

Low-cut backs, slits, asymmetric hems, and silky fabrics.

Ellen Lawson

Yer Xiong

19, student

What are you wearing?

Charlotte Russe shirt, American Eagle Outfitters jeans, A’GACI heels.

Describe your style:

Urban.

Who are your favorite local designers?

Leslie Lee.

Where do you get outfit inspiration?

Social media.

What trends did you notice from the show?

Traditional Hmong fabrics and colors.

Ellen Lawson

Alexandra Vang

29, RTG Clinical Study Associate, Medtronic

What are you wearing?

H&M halter top, UNIQLO pants, cropped blazer by Mai Neng Thao fashions (store 100-101 at Hmong Village), heels by Audrey Brooke, Hmong silver necklace from my mother.

Who are your favorite local designers?

I really appreciate the local designers at Hmong Village—whether it’s jewelry or clothing, not one piece is ever a duplicate or made with a cross-stitch pattern.

Where do you get outfit inspiration?

My Hmong culture, and the hint of keeping it chic with minimalistic pieces.

Ellen Lawson

Panyia Xiong

22, Fashion Designer for PNX Designs

What are you wearing?

Dress from New York & Company, socks from Target, boots from Jennyfer (in Paris).

Describe your style:

Classic and eclectic.

Who are your favorite local designers?

Xee Vang. I love all the elements that she brings into her collections.

What trends did you notice from the show?

Patchwork details, a mixing of textures, and a combination of femininity and masculinity.