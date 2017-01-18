Street Style: Formal flair at St. Jude Red Carpet for Hope



Grace Jacobson

17, student

What are you wearing? Free People dress.

Describe your style: I don't really have a specific style, but I really like chic looks.

What do you look for in a formal dress? I look for something that I don't think other people will have. I like to be unique and have unique clothes that others aren't wearing.

What is your power color? Black.



Claire Bartels

34, Senior Copywriter at PMH

What are you wearing? J.Crew jumpsuit and earrings, Anthropologie faux fur coat, & Other Stories platforms.

What do you look for in a formal dress? Cheekiness.



What is your power color? I power trip on change — keeping it clashy with mis-mix-matchy combos or a freaky monotone. Shoulder pads are also helpful.



Jen Alcott

38, Director of Social Media



What are you wearing? My dress is Mac Duggal, my shoes are Audrey Brooke.



Describe your style: I would describe my style as whimsical mixed with classic.



What do you look for in a formal dress? Material and fit. This dress stood out to me because of the great lace overlay material. I also really liked the mermaid fit.



What is your power color? Orange.



Sarah Edwards

31, founder of I AM Platform, freelance consultant, and Chief Connection Officer at acowsay Cinema.



What are you wearing? Floral suit from Zara.



Describe your style: A little Stevie Nicks meets Leandra Medine (Man Repeller) meets Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen. Life can be really serious so I like to have fun with my style.



What do you look for in a formal dress? Apparently I look for pants!