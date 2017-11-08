Street Style: Forecasting fashion trends at the Teen Vogue Meetup

Amy Gee

Jenny O

34, Trend forecaster

What are you wearing?

Zara jacket, leopard pants from Target, earrings from Urban Outfitters, jewelry is a mix of vintage and Etsy pieces.

Describe your style:

Modern version of ’70s rock.

Favorite places to shop?

Zara, Urban Outfitters, and vintage.

Trend you’re currently obsessed with?

Cropped flare pants.

Amy Gee

Taylor Benham

18, Student

What are you wearing?

Gingham top from Anthropologie, jeans from Urban Outfitters, Steve Madden boots.

Describe your style:

Girly but chic. I really like obnoxious colors, patterns, and accessories.

Favorite places to shop?

Urban Outfitters, Zara, UNIF, I.AM.GIA.

Trend you’re currently obsessed with?

Corset tops and denim on denim.

Amy Gee

Maria Futch

25, Fashion designer

What are you wearing?

Cashmere jacket with fox fur, Topshop cardigan and jeans, Brandy Melville top, Shoedazzle shoes.

Describe your style:

Eccentric, outgoing, playful, and edgy.

Favorite places to shop?

Topshop, Zara, River Island, Anthropologie.

Trend you’re currently obsessed with?

Layers.

Amy Gee

Nyakim Gatwech

24, Model

What are you wearing?

Top and pants from Fashion Nova, Michael Kors bag, Fossil watch and jewelry, H&M earrings.

Describe your style:

Fun, glamorous, exciting, colorful, exotic, stylish.

Favorite places to shop?

Zara, Fashion Nova, Express.

Trend you’re currently obsessed with?

Ripped jeans and denim jackets.