Street Style: Forecasting fashion trends at the Teen Vogue Meetup
Sure, it may be the new voice of fearless, no-bullshit journalism, but Teen Vogue is also still a key source for the hottest style trends. We caught up with some attendees of the Teen Vogue Meetup on October 27 at the Mall of America and asked for their favorite fashion fads.
Jenny O
34, Trend forecaster
What are you wearing?
Zara jacket, leopard pants from Target, earrings from Urban Outfitters, jewelry is a mix of vintage and Etsy pieces.
Describe your style:
Modern version of ’70s rock.
Favorite places to shop?
Zara, Urban Outfitters, and vintage.
Trend you’re currently obsessed with?
Cropped flare pants.
Taylor Benham
18, Student
What are you wearing?
Gingham top from Anthropologie, jeans from Urban Outfitters, Steve Madden boots.
Describe your style:
Girly but chic. I really like obnoxious colors, patterns, and accessories.
Favorite places to shop?
Urban Outfitters, Zara, UNIF, I.AM.GIA.
Trend you’re currently obsessed with?
Corset tops and denim on denim.
Maria Futch
25, Fashion designer
What are you wearing?
Cashmere jacket with fox fur, Topshop cardigan and jeans, Brandy Melville top, Shoedazzle shoes.
Describe your style:
Eccentric, outgoing, playful, and edgy.
Favorite places to shop?
Topshop, Zara, River Island, Anthropologie.
Trend you’re currently obsessed with?
Layers.
Nyakim Gatwech
24, Model
What are you wearing?
Top and pants from Fashion Nova, Michael Kors bag, Fossil watch and jewelry, H&M earrings.
Describe your style:
Fun, glamorous, exciting, colorful, exotic, stylish.
Favorite places to shop?
Zara, Fashion Nova, Express.
Trend you’re currently obsessed with?
Ripped jeans and denim jackets.
