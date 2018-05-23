Ellen Lawson

Ice King

20, Student

What are you wearing?

Sheer cover dress from Forever 21, thrifted Victoria’s Secret top, thrifted high-waist denim, platform booties by Public Desire.

Describe your style:

Dynamic, because it changes constantly.

Who do you dress to impress?

I don’t dress to impress anyone. If anything, I dress to challenge myself.

Where do you get styling inspiration?

My West African and Caribbean culture, Korean fashion, and Rihanna.

Ellen Lawson

Cooper Felipe

18, Server

What are you wearing?

Aviators from Ragstock, self-customized top from H&M, jumpsuit from Ragstock, Fenty x PUMA Collab creepers, authentic Louis Vuitton bag from Savers.

Describe your style:

Retro meets the future.

Who do you dress to impress?

My style communicates to the world about who I am and what I stand for.

Where do you get styling inspiration?

Eccentric and bold personalities like Lady Gaga, RuPaul, David Bowie, and supermodels.

Ellen Lawson

Selena Rasmussen

24, Buyer, Stylist

What are you wearing?

Tom Ford boots, my father’s authentic U.S. Army jacket.

Describe your style:

Upscale edgy with a highlighted dramatic statement piece.

Who do you dress to impress?

I wouldn’t use the word “impress.” I would say “inspire.” I don’t always dress on trend, and I hope to inspire others to spark their own personal style.

Who is your favorite designer?

Alexander McQueen.

Ellen Lawson

Josephine Reid

26, Freelancer

What are you wearing?

Jumper and bag from Shein.com, blouse from Lula Vintage, gloves from Amazon, shoes from Nordstrom.

Describe your style:

Victorian-era influence with slices of ’60s flair and sleek futurism.

Who do you dress to impress?

I just don’t feel like myself without my usual statement attire. So, I guess you can say myself!

Where do you get styling inspiration?

Runway shows on YouTube and Instagram accounts like @artgarments.